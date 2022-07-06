DJ Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (HSL): Initiation - A compelling option for UK small and mid-caps

London, UK, 6 July 2022

Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (HSL): Initiation - A compelling option for UK small and mid-caps

Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (HSL) aims to maximise shareholders' total returns by investing in UK mid- and smaller-cap companies. Macroeconomic and stylistic events have conspired to make this a challenging task over the past year, but HSL has strong fundamental pillars in place for long-term outperformance. It is managed by the experienced Neil Hermon together with his established team of Indriatti van Hien and Shivam Sedani at Janus Henderson Investors (JHI), who utilise a repeatable and effective investment process seeking to identify growth at the right price. Fees are structured so that in the event of underperformance, investors pay a commensurately low management fee.

HSL currently trades on a 17.2% discount to its cum-income fair value NAV. We believe that this unusually wide discount for HSL could represent an attractive entry point for investors or an opportunity to top up existing positions. Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.

