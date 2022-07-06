ANGLESEY MINING PLC - Strategic investment by Scully Royalty into LIM

Trading Symbol

Strategic investment by Scully Royalty into Labrador Iron Mines

Anglesey Mining plc (AIM:AYM) is pleased to announce that Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited ("LBRMF") (OTC: LBRMF) has announced a US$4,000,000 strategic investment by New York Stock Exchange listed Scully Royalty Ltd ("Scully") (the "Strategic Investment"). Anglesey Mining holds 19.3 million shares in LBRMF, which will equate to 11.0% of the company after the issuance of new shares to Scully Royalty Ltd.

The Strategic Investment by Scully in LBRMF consists of a US$3,000,000 equity component alongside a US$1,000,000 convertible credit facility. Pursuant to the equity investment, Scully will hold approximately 7.4% of LBRMF on closing.

The proceeds of the Strategic Investment will be used as working capital to advance the Houston Project through a number of initiatives, expected to culminate in a Preliminary Feasibility Study (PFS) in 2023.

These initiatives include: Negotiating an off-take agreement, with construction financing and product sale components; Conducting metallurgical test work to refine product characterization and specifications for marketing purposes; and, Advancing commercial negotiations with construction contractors, equipment vendors, rail, port and logistics counterparties.

Effective on Closing of the investment, Samuel Morrow , President and Chief Executive Officer of Scully, will be appointed to the Labrador Iron Mines Board of Directors.

, President and Chief Executive Officer of Scully, will be appointed to the Labrador Iron Mines Board of Directors. The Houston Preliminary Economic Assessment, released in March 2021 , demonstrated an NPV8 of C$109m using a conservative iron ore price of US$90 /t with the project producing 2.0Mtpa of high-grade direct shipping ore over a 12-yr life, a low capital outlay and short lead-time.

Jo Battershill, Chief Executive of Anglesey Mining, commented: "It is very pleasing to see Labrador Iron Mines announce the Strategic Investment from Scully. The inflow of funds is a key development to help unlock the significant value of the Houston project, which has obvious benefits to Anglesey shareholders. Scully is a very well credentialled strategic investor with extensive iron ore mining experience and relationships within the Labrador Trough."

"The iron ore assets within Anglesey have significant value and present strategic opportunities in geopolitically safe and mining friendly jurisdictions. The Grängesberg Iron Ore Project in Sweden, in which we hold a 20% direct interest and 50% interest via a right of first refusal, is one of the largest iron ore development opportunities within the EU and could potentially supply up to 2.5Mtpa of high-grade iron ore concentrate to European and Middle Eastern steel mills for at least 16-yrs."

"We look forward to updating the market with respect to the Grängesberg PFS update in the near term."

About Anglesey Mining plc



Anglesey Mining is traded on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and currently has 248,070,732 ordinary shares on issue.

Anglesey is developing its 100% owned Parys Mountain Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag-Au deposit in North Wales, UK with a 2020 reported resource of 5.2 million tonnes at 4.3% combined base metals in the Indicated category and 11.7 million tonnes at 2.8% combined base metals in the Inferred category.



Anglesey holds an almost 20% interest in the Grangesberg Iron project in Sweden, together with management rights and a right of first refusal to increase its interest to 70%. Anglesey also holds 11% of Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, which through its 52% owned subsidiaries, is engaged in the exploration and development of direct shipping iron ore deposits in Labrador and Quebec.





