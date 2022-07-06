Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2022) - Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77i) ("Boosh" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it generated gross sales revenues of CA$897,048 in the month of June 2022. Costs of goods sold was $534,030.43 for the same month.

Boosh Founder and CEO Connie Marples states, "Now that we have fully integrated Beanfields Chips into our family of brands we are seeing a dramatic increase in our sales revenues. It is exciting to be shipping large volumes of product out to stores with reorders coming in fast and furious. We are working on continuing to scale up production to meet retailers demands."

The financial results disclosed in this press release are management prepared and have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors. Unless otherwise indicated, all amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars. Past results are not a guarantee of future performance.

Boosh has also completed a non-brokered private placement generating aggregate gross proceeds of $170,000.

The Company issued 434,783 common shares (the "Shares") at a price of $0.23 per share and a further 350,000 Shares at a price of $0.20 per share generating aggregate gross proceeds of $170,000.

No finder's fees were payable. The proceeds of the placement will be utilized for general working capital including the payment of outstanding liabilities.

All securities issued in the private placement are subject to a four month and one day hold period expiring on November 6, 2022.

The Company also wishes to announce the recent resignations of Maria Hussaini and Rafael Almanzar from its board of directors and wants to thank them for their contribution.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Connie Marples

Founder/Chief Executive Officer

connie@booshfood.com

Telephone: (778) 840 1700

www.Booshfood.com

About Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc.:

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Boosh Food (www.booshfood.com), offers high quality, non-GMO, gluten free, 100% plant-based nutritional comfort foods for the whole family. Through a separate subsidiary, Beautiful Beanfields, the Company owns Beanfields, a plant-based chip brand sold in over 7,000 stores throughout North America. Boosh, good for you and good for planet earth.

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the Company's expectations for additional financing, its plan for the proceeds of the placement. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/130072