Synthesio, an Ipsos company: Synthesio introduces Topic Modeling, an AI-powered trend discovery engine

"Consumer trends emerge, take hold, then go out of style or evolve faster than most marketers and insights pros can keep up with. For those tasked with understanding consumers, this has increased the pressure to move even faster, anticipate behavioral shifts, and spot trend signals as they emerge. To meet our clients' new needs, we evolved our solution beyond tracking consumer posts, to actually identifying net-new insights and ideas," said Synthesio CEO Heath Podvesker.



Topic Modeling was co-built with Ipsos data science experts and inspired by their proven methodologies, productizing over five years of research intelligence, to turn unstructured data into actionable insights. Over the past months, we have seen clients use the beta versions of Topic Modeling to uncover topics and themes they didn't know existed - and, in turn, identify new market and innovation opportunities .



"Topic Modeling is unique in the market given its design and development with Ipsos. In action, you simply point the AI engine at a defined data set and let it scan and categorize conversations into related themes. This allows you to explore online conversations through the lens of themes and AI-discovered topics, discover 'authentic moments' and associations - and view each individual post. The bottom-up approach can have a profound impact on the ways marketing and insights teams work," noted Benjamin Payet, Synthesio Product Director.



Synthesio's Topic Modeling will be generally available on July 20th on Synthesio's platform with game-changing data science improvements. Among them, users will access a new visualization that gets displayed up to 115 times faster than the beta version, a new treemap widget to quantify findings from Topic Modeling studies, and the ability to run studies on a range of online and offline data.



About Synthesio



Synthesio , an Ipsos company, is a global leader in AI-enabled consumer intelligence. Our hybrid offering provides companies, brands, and agencies with the most complete, accurate, and predictive picture of their markets and buyers. Our AICI platform, powered by the most advanced natural language understanding and AI algorithms, supports the broadest set of online and offline data sources and fully leverages Ipsos' award-winning analytical frameworks. Synthesio was founded in 2006 and has offices in New York, Paris, London, Singapore, and Brussels.



Want to know more about Topic Modeling, and what top brands are doing to spot trends and stay one step ahead of the market?

