NYNJA Closes $6M Financing Round

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2022 / Nynja Technologies, the leading provider of Workstream Collaboration solutions for the modern workforce, today announced it has closed a six million dollar round led by a private family office. The investment gives Nynja the financial resources to continue its industry-leading product development activities, and ramp up its go-to-market efforts, including its channel program and content creator initiatives. Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

Nynja provides innovative technology that is designed to address the unique needs of the modern workforce, which encompasses content creators, workgroups, gig workers, freelancers, contractors, and remote-based personnel. The Nynja platform integrates a comprehensive range of capabilities such as conferencing, meetings, threaded messaging, encrypted chat, streaming, file sharing, with scheduling, smart contracts, and payments. The company recently released the Nynja Cloud Recording and Multi-Streaming module, and the Nynja Wallet, each of which provide unparalleled value to the modern workforce that is looking to connect, collaborate, and send and receive payments within a single application.

"We are ecstatic that the investment community recognizes Nynja's position as the nexus where FinTech meets collaboration to satisfy an underserved, yet highly lucrative market," noted Salvatore "JR" Guerrieri, the company's chief executive officer. "We are proud to welcome our newest partners, and look forward to their participation and guidance as we continue to grow the Nynja brand in the marketplace."

Nynja's platform is used by solopreneurs, small and medium-size businesses, and enterprise customers worldwide. Its cloud architecture is completely hosted on servers based in the United States, and is SOC2 and HIPAA compliant. Nynja services can be accessed via iOS and Android mobile devices, and web browsers.

