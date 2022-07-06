Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.07.2022
Klartext nach 45.000%-Prognose! Heute um 22:15 Uhr wird es spannend!
WOM of Chile and Huawei Jointly Usher In the ADN Era of Optical Networks

BARCELONA, Spain, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the recently held 2022 NGON WDM forum, WOM, a carrier from Chile, shared its strategic plan and vision for optical network construction with industry partners and the media. WOM also provided testimonials about Huawei's all-optical autonomous driving network (ADN) solution.

At the forum, Edison Alfaro Leon, director of the Network Planning Department of WOM, Chile, delivered a keynote speech entitled "WOM' s Next Generation Optical Autonomous Network". Edison stated that WOM would work with Huawei to build an intelligent and automated optical network across Chile, leading various industries in Chile into the new optical network era.

WOM boasts of more than 80 customer service centers and 7 million subscribers in Chile after just a few years of development. According to Edison, although WOM has the fastest-growing network infrastructure in Chile, it is not easy to deploy an optical network from the north to the south due to Chile's complex geographical environment.

Chile has a territory spanning 38 latitudes with multiple climates and complex terrain from the north to the south. Therefore, to make the best use of optical fiber resources, WOM will introduce Huawei's optical cross-connect (OXC) and 400G solutions to deploy optical transport networks (OTNs) on the metropolitan area networks (MANs).

Edison also pointed out two strategic directions of WOM for collaborating with Huawei, focusing on optical network O&M efficiency. By introducing Huawei's all-optical ADN solution, the core component Huawei iMaster Network Cloud Engine (NCE) will enable brand-new optical network O&M experience.

For the strategy of improving optical network O&M efficiency, Huawei iMaster NCE will help in certain aspects. First, the optical network sub-health prediction identifies fiber performance deterioration with an accuracy of 95%. Second, the combination of EOTDR and GIS maps shortens the locating duration from hours to minutes. The optical network resource assurance shortens the service TTM from weeks to one day. The optical network health assurance feature transforms the manual monitoring to visualized real-time monitoring. In addition, the accuracy of shared risk link group (SRLG) risk detection exceeds 90%, which will reduce the risks of co-cable faults.

For the optical network quality monetization strategy, Huawei iMaster NCE will help to improve optical network quality and increase revenue. First, the service provisioning duration will be shortened from weeks to minutes. Second, the bandwidth on demand (BoD) capability provides the optimal solution with high bandwidth and low costs for various industries in Chile. Third, the latency map will provide visualized and marketable latency. Fourth, SLA analysis will help WOM provide deterministic SLA assurance for customers. Fifth, the availability assurance identifies and visualizes service risks, ensuring service stability.

With the rapid development of Latin America, a new digital center will certainly be established in South America. According to Edison, WOM will deepen cooperation with Huawei to develop optical networks towards intelligence and automation, and make the next-generation ADN the foundation for the digital transformation of various industries in Chile.

© 2022 PR Newswire
