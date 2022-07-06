- (PLX AI) - Leoni has fundamentally agreed on a refinancing plan with its syndicate banks.
- • Leoni says net proceeds from the sale of Business Group Automotive Cable Solutions to be used up to a total amount of € 442 million to repay financial liabilities
- • Leoni will probably at the end of 2022 or the beginning of 2023 carry out a combination of a capital increase and issue of a mandatory convertible bond
- • This will involve issuing shares or rights and obligations to purchase shares in an amount of up to 50% of its share capital
- • Leoni will not to pay out any dividend until the restructured credit lines are repaid
