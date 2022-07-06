Cytta Corp.: CYTTA CORP Successfully Launches its Intelligent IGAN 2.0 ICS System at the NSA Conference with Several Orders Received and Installations Scheduled

The Reception IGAN 2.0 Received From Law Enforcement Has Exceeded the Company's Expectations

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2022 / Cytta Corp (OTCQB:CYCA) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that we attended, introduced, and demonstrated our newly redesigned intelligent Incident Command System (ICS), the IGAN 2.0, at the National Sheriffs' Association Annual Conference (the "NSA") in Kansas City, Missouri from June 27th through June 30th, 2022. The Company's attendance and presentation at the NSA resulted in several orders with installations commencing in July. In addition, the Company believes it will rapidly scale based on extensive interactions and numerous demos scheduled with law enforcement agencies nationally.

The Cytta IGAN 2.0 Incident Command Vehicle was on full display and garnered significant traffic for the newly installed IGAN 2.0 system. Additionally, Cytta's Michael Collins, the Company's CTO, lead our presentation team with three first responder sales and verification specialists along with the IGAN 2.0 technical development specialist. Mr. Collins stated that, "The new and proprietary software based IGAN 2.0 Intelligent Incident Command System is the culmination of my many years of experience as a first responder, to create and distribute the first comprehensive and fully collaborative ICS system designed by first responders for all first responders."

In responding to detailed IGAN 2.0 capability and modeling questions, Mr. Campbell Cytta Corp CEO said, "It was both exciting and inspiring to see the Cytta development and sales team interacting with numerous Sherrif's from across America and experiencing firsthand their excitement at how the Cytta IGAN 2.0 is going to radically improve their interactive capabilities in many and law enforcement and community policing situations."

The National Sheriffs' Association is one of the largest non-profit associations of law enforcement professionals in the United States, representing more than 3,000 elected sheriffs across the nation, and with a total membership of approximately 14,000 individuals. NSA is dedicated to raising the level of professionalism among sheriffs, their deputies, and others in the field of law enforcement, public safety, and criminal justice. Throughout its eighty-one-year history, NSA has also served as an information resource for all law enforcement, as well as local, state, and federal government agencies. Cytta has also been asked to make a separate presentation to the NSA Emerging Technology and CJIS (Criminal Justice Information System) Committee at its next meeting by the Association.

About Us

Cytta Corp (OTCQB: CYCA) develops and distributes proprietary software technology designed to shift how video/audio data is integrated, streamed, consumed, transferred, and stored. Cytta's proprietary intelligent IGAN 2.0 Incident Command System (ICS) system integrates, in real-time, any and all available video and audio streams during emergencies, enabling improved virtual policing, while providing relevant and detailed actionable intelligence on an ongoing basis. The IGAN 2.0 ICS introduces real-time video and audio situational awareness, while concurrently serving as a real-time intelligence collection and integration tool. The IGAN 2.0 is a useful, valuable an irreplaceable tool and platform for police, firefighters, first responders, emergency medical workers, industry, security, military, and all of their command centers in all security, safety or emergency situations.

Cytta's proprietary SUPR ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) system delivers real-time compression of video streams for surface, airborne, and underwater ISR applications, including environments where video streams are transmitted beyond line-of-sight. By utilizing a SUPR-enabled encoder onboard an unmanned system, video can be securely streamed in high definition through extremely low bandwidth with ultra-low latency. Our proprietary Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) technology is built around SUPR, a potent software codec, which is the technology at the core of our real-time video compression products. SUPR is explicitly designed for streaming HD, 4K, and higher resolution video in bandwidth-constrained environments while reducing required technical resources.

Cytta has created video/audio integration software with intelligence gathering capability, advanced video compression, and portable/SaaS hardware/software systems that solve real-world problems in large markets. Cytta wants its products to enable and empower the world to consume higher quality video/audio/information anywhere and anytime. Cytta's ultimate goal is to create/deliver a high-quality video/audio/information real time platform, that is not readily discernible from on the ground reality, creating a virtual 'Reality Delivered 'system for first responders.

For more information, please visit Cytta.com and the Cytta Video Channel on YouTube to view Cytta's vision, products, competitive advantages, marketplace, new product utilization, and markets.

Cytta Corp

Phone: 855.511.IGAN (4265)

http://www.cytta.com

info@cytta.com

Gary Campbell, CEO

Direct (702) 900-7022

Gary@cytta.com

Michael Chermak, Chief Administrative Officer

Cell: (619) 977-7203

Chermak@Cytta.com

Forward-Looking Statement:

