Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2022) - Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTC Pink: TLOOF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone") is pleased to announce, further to its news release dated June 24, 2022, that it has entered into a property option agreement (the "Option Agreement") with Quartier Minerals Inc. ("Quartier") to acquire up to a 100% interest in and to the Galaxy Pegmatite Project located near Mont-Laurier, Quebec (the "Project").

Pursuant to the Option Agreement, the Company will acquire a 100% interest in and to the Project upon:

paying $50,000 to Quartier (completed);





issuing 500,000 Class A Subordinate Voting Shares of the Company (" Shares ") to Quartier within thirty (30) days of the execution date (the " Execution Date ") of the Option Agreement;





issuing 500,000 Shares to Quartier on or before the first anniversary of the Execution Date;





incurring $100,000 in exploration expenditures on the Project on or before the first anniversary of the Execution Date; and





incurring an additional $200,000 in exploration expenditures on the Project on or before the second anniversary of the Execution Date.

Upon the Company acquiring the Project, Quartier will retain a 2.5% net smelter returns royalty (the "NSR") over production from the Project, subject to the Company's right to repurchase 1% of the NSR for $1,500,000.

A recent field survey of the Project site recovered a sample of lithium bearing Spodumene. The Company intends to conduct further exploration of the Project in the coming weeks.

Figure 1: Sample of Spodumene from Galaxy Pegmatite Project



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8151/130047_5000e23f548f1918_002full.jpg

About the Galaxy Pegmatite Project

The Galaxy Pegmatite Project covers 22 mineral claims and 2 pending claim applications covering 1,411 hectares in southern Quebec, approximately 45 kilometres northwest of Mont-Laurier, Quebec and 140 kilometres north of the city of Gatineau, Quebec. There is excellent access to all parts of the Property from road La Vérendrye 13, via the Trans-Canada Highway (Hwy QC-117), which traverses roughly through the middle of the Property.

The Property is underlain by at least 30 pegmatite exposures representing 30 pegmatite dikes of Laurentian or more recent rocks of the Precambrian Grenvillian Series. The general strike of the formation is in a northwesterly direction with a near vertical dip. The five minerals associated with the pegmatites are lepidolite, columbite, samarskite, euxenite, and thorianite. The property is largely covered by quaternary till. (1)

For further description of the Project, please see the Company's news release dated June 24, 2022.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Rémi Charbonneau, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Infinity Stone Ventures

Infinity Stone's mission is to be a diversified, single source supplier for the critical energy metals being used in the clean energy revolution alongside its established SaaS solution portfolio. The Company's primary business units include HealthCheck (Stratum Health Technologies LLC) and its energy metals portfolio. Infinity Stone is meeting the demand from battery and wind turbine manufacturers, nuclear and hydrogen energy producers, and energy metals speculators by acquiring 100% interest in critical mineral deposits and occurrences in stable mining-friendly jurisdictions, close to final use destinations in North American manufacturing hubs.

To register for investor updates please visit https://infinitystone.ventures.

References:

(1) Corminboeuf, F., 1956. Preliminary Report on Petawaga Mining Corporation. Quebec SIGEOM Report GM04222.

