Med-X, Inc.: Med-X Announces Participation in Upcoming Industry Conferences

Management to Attend Leading Industry Conferences

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2022 / Med-X, Inc., a leading innovator of all-natural green scene solutions addressing the pest control, health and wellness markets, will attend industry conferences in July including the Georgia Pest Control Association Summer Conference taking place July 11-14, 2022 and Cardinal Health Retail Business Conference taking place July 13-16, 2022.

Management from Med-X will attend the below conferences to promote the Company's variety of natural products providing consumers with safe alternatives to outdated poisonous chemicals and harmful pharmaceutical products often used in pest control and pain management.

Georgia Pest Control Association Summer Conference

Date: July 11-14, 2022

Location: The Cloister at Sea Island, Sea Island, GA

Cardinal Health Retail Business Conference

Date: July 13-16, 2022

Location: Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, NV - Booth: 1148

Registration is mandatory for conference participation. To inquire regarding conference attendance, please contact your conference representative.

About Med-X, Inc.

Med-X, Inc. is a leading innovator of all-natural green scene solutions addressing the international pest control , health and wellness markets. Capitalizing on its diverse family of in-house brands to offer safe alternatives to conventional chemical and pharmaceutical products using all-natural ingredients, Med-X's comprehensive go-to-market strategy includes an integrated e-commerce, brick and mortar distributor and on-site services presence in key national markets. For more information, please visit www.medx-rx.com .

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements

The securities offered by Med-X, Inc. hereby are highly speculative. Investing in shares of MED-X, INC. involves significant risk. This investment is suitable only for persons who can afford to lose their entire investment. Furthermore, investors must understand that an investment could be illiquid for an indefinite period of time. No public market currently exists for the securities and if and when a public market develops following this offering it may not continue. You should read the Regulation A+ Offering Circular Securities and Exchange Commission filings before making any investment in the Company. This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding projected business performance, operating results, financial condition, and other aspects of the company, expressed by such language as "expected," "anticipated," "projected" and "forecasted." Please be advised that such statements are estimates only and there is no assurance that the results stated or implied by forward-looking statements will actually be realized by the company. Forward-looking statements may be based on management assumptions that prove to be wrong. The Company and its business are subject to substantial risks and potential events beyond its control that would cause material differences between predicted results and actual results, including the company incurring operating losses and experiencing unexpected material adverse events.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas Zimmerman

Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-259-4987

MXRX@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Med-X, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/706526/Med-X-Announces-Participation-in-Upcoming-Industry-Conferences