New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2022) - According to the official news from TRON, in just over a month, TRX has been listed on Bitso, the largest compliant exchange in Mexico, Bitkub, a well-known Thailand-based digital asset trading platform, the perpetual futures contract marketplace of the world-leading smart contract exchange dYdX.

"This is another testament to the many milestones in TRON's global push towards becoming an all-inclusive global settlement layer that powers the next generation of cross-border payment systems," says Justin Sun.

These digital asset platforms or exchanges have met local compliance requirements, boasting a sound vision of financial services and a rigorous management system, as well as a particularly prudent and strict review of the cryptocurrencies to be listed on them. For example, DMM Bitcoin has received a certificate from the Japanese Financial Services Agency, and Crypto Finance, a Deutsche Börse subsidiary, has been licensed by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) to provide trading and financial services to banks, providers of financial services, etc. TRX's listing on these platforms indicates that it is gaining recognition from major regulators and financial institutions worldwide.

