TrendMiner: Process Manufacturing Industry Accelerates Sustainability Goals Using Advanced Analytics

Industrial manufacturers successfully find ways [vE1] to optimize operational efficiency within [vE2] sensor-generated data

Times-series data [vE3] can be used to make a variety of operational improvements, such as water and wastewater management, energy transitions, and predictive maintenance schedules

Upcoming live webinar events will demonstrate how engineers can use TrendMiner to find areas for sustainability improvements [vE4]in their plants

HOUSTON, TX, HASSELT, BELGIUM, and DARMSTADT, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2022 / With the help of self-service advanced analytics, engineers are finding a wealth of possibilities [vE5] to improve operations and accelerate their organization's sustainability goals.

TrendMiner's advanced analytics solution can be used to evaluate time-series data generated by manufacturing processes. Many customers, such as chemical company LANXESS, [vE6] have experienced great success using the solution to improve sustainability initiatives.

"Digitalization is more than just a tool for achieving climate-neutral production; it could be a complete game-changer," said Jörg Hellwig, chief digital officer at LANXESS. "TrendMiner provides a way to lower CO2 emissions and their equivalents, thereby protecting the climate, all while optimizing productivity."

Now, TrendMiner is bringing customer experience and inspirational use case [vE7] experience to a wider market through a range of themed webinars.[vE8]

"We want companies to think of TrendMiner as a technology partner that develops solutions to meet pressing environmental challenges," said Joan Van De Wettering, general manager of TrendMiner. "Advanced analytics gives a plethora of possibilities to achieve environmental, social, and governance-related goals.[vE9] "

Opportunities for sustainable improvements include reducing emissions, preventing water pollution, improving energy efficiency, and increasing asset reliability while maintaining overall profitability. Process experts can use advanced analytics to establish predictive maintenance schedules, set up energy management dashboards, optimize a conveyor belt, report for environmental regulatory compliance, forecast water demand with machine learning, and create anomaly detection models in an energy grid.

Process experts who want to learn how they can accelerate sustainability goals can take advantage of three webinar series that TrendMiner will offer from mid-July to October. The series will feature four live webinars each on water and energy improvements. Later this year, the software company will host two similar webinars on data science. Process engineers and controllers, plant managers, operations managers, Industry 4.0 leaders, and operational digital managers are encouraged to attend.

To register for the upcoming webinar series, visit https://www.trendminer.com/sustainability-labs-webinar-series/. Registration for each webinar closes the day before the event begins. Signing up for one webinar registers you for all remaining webinars in that series.

About TrendMiner

TrendMiner, of Software AG, delivers advanced analytics software to optimize process performance in industries such as chemical, petrochemical, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, food & beverages, metals & mining, water & wastewater, and other process manufacturing industries. TrendMiner unlocks the full advantage of its IIoT infrastructure, regardless of vendor, and taps into the available human intelligence for making data-driven decisions.

Media Contact

Dawn Fontaine

Ripple Effect Communications

dawn@rippleeffectpr.com

+1-617-536-8887

SOURCE: TrendMiner

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/707595/Process-Manufacturing-Industry-Accelerates-Sustainability-Goals-Using-Advanced-Analytics