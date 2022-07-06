Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2022) - Slave Lake Zinc Corp. (CSE: SLZ) (the "Company") Slave Lake Zinc has now expanded the property by staking an additional 76.25 square kilometers contained in ten mineral claim blocks surrounding the Company's original lease. The new SLZ land acquisition was facilitated by a "Collaboration Agreement" the Company negotiated with the Northwest Territory Metis Nation, as announced by news release on June 16, 2022.

The new claims cover a structural geologic corridor exceeding a length over 15 kilometers northwest to southeast centered over the Company's original lease where the pre 1952 mine development work was undertaken. The Company has identified over 25 historic mineralized showings within the property now under the control of Slave Lake Zinc, as displayed on the attached map. Most of these showings contain zinc-lead base metal mineralization in structural zones similar in nature to the known Shaft Zone.





Slave Lake Zinc CEO Ritch Wigham commented: "It must be remembered that information assembled by Dr. Bansi Prusti 1953-1954 for his PhD thesis stated (P.127) 'it is apparent that all the mineralized quartz veins occurring in this map area have had a similar origin and are probably hydrothermal.' Some of the 25 known showings are several kilometers distant from the headframe area and are several kilometers apart. Many of these showings were never analyzed for precious metals and generally carry similar base metal grades to what has been reported for the original lease (10-17% Zinc; 6-10% Lead). It appears that Dr. Prusti sampled most or all of these showings over his two-year PhD project to draw his conclusions."

Slave Lake Zinc is conducting exploration programs at its O'Connor Lake zinc-lead-precious metals property located in the South Slave region of Canada's Northwest Territories.

The Company's original mining lease lies approximately 185 kilometers southeast of Yellowknife NWT and 60 kilometers from the all-weather highway at Fort Resolution. The general area was under active exploration and development following World War II until falling metal prices placed operations on hold in 1952. The region then remained dormant until Slave Lake Zinc became involved recently and conducted ground and airborne magnetic and VLF-EM geophysical surveys.

About Slave Lake Zinc

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. intends to develop the potential of its O'Connor Lake property, an historic zinc lead copper property located in the Northwest Territories of Canada. The property is located south of Great Slave Lake and to the east of Osisko Metals' Pine Point project. The property was initially developed after the Second World War and subsequently abandoned in 1952 when the prices of zinc and lead collapsed post war. Slave Lake Zinc Corp. believes that it is well positioned to advance this project and to expand significantly the historic potential of the property. For more information, please visit www.zinccorp.ca.

