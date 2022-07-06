Kueski Appoints Sung Hae Kim, former Gitlab and VMWare Executive, as Chief People Officer, Doubles Down on Commitment to Scaling for Growth and Attracting Global Talent

In addition, Uber's VP, Head of Latin America, George Gordon joins Board of Advisors

GUADALAJARA, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2022 / Kueski, one of the largest buy now, pay later (BNPL) and online consumer lenders in Latin America, today announced the appointment of Sung Hae Kim as the company's Chief People Officer. Kim's main objectives are to promote Mexico as a technology and innovation hub, to scale Kueski's people practices around its strong company culture and values, and to solidify the foundation that helps the company hire and develop talent more efficiently and effectively.

Kim shares Kueski's commitment to improving the lives of people in Mexico and keeping diversity, equity, and inclusion at the forefront. As part of her role as Chief People Officer, Kim will play a critical part in attracting, developing, and retaining talent to further support Kueski's mission of granting more Mexican citizens access to smart financial products and services.

"I'm deeply committed to organizations that want to improve people's lives, and that is exactly why I joined Kueski," Kim said. "People are at the center of everything Kueski does - from bolstering financial inclusion to ensuring team members have a great place to work. I'm enthusiastic about the opportunity to be part of this movement and excited to rejoin and support Mexico's thriving ecosystem of tech talent."

Kim brings over two decades of experience in growing and supporting different organizations' internal cultures to Kueski. Previously, as Chief People Officer for global technology provider Wizeline, Kim focused on raising awareness for Mexico as a place for technical talent resulting in Wizeline emerging as one of the country's largest software engineer employers. Kim has also held leadership positions in small startups and medium and large global enterprises including GitLab, Pivotal Software, VMware, and HP.

"We are thrilled to have Sung Hae on board and look forward to leaning into her extensive experience in working with mission-driven companies, solidifying strong company cultures, and promoting shared values across teams," said Adalberto Flores, Founder and CEO of Kueski.

In addition to Kim, George Gordon has joined Kueski's Board of Advisors. Gordon currently serves as Vice President, Head of Latin America at Uber. Drawing on his eight years of experience with Uber, he will be advising Kueski on the best ways to continue rapidly scaling its business in a large addressable market from both a consumer and merchant perspective.

"Kueski is solving an important challenge in Mexico, and I plan to help advise the team on how to sustainably, strategically, and quickly grow the business while building a high-functioning, diverse organization," Gordon said.

Kueski is the one of the largest Buy-Now-Pay-Later (BNPL) and online consumer lending companies in Latin America, providing financial services to consumers through three innovative products: Kueski Pay (BNPL), Kueski Cash (personal loans), and Kueski Up (salary advances). Founded in 2012 with the mission of making the financial lives of people in Mexico easier, Kueski leverages the use of technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Big Data to expand access to traditional financial products and services. Kueski has raised over $300M in equity & debt financing.

