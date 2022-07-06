Concert spectacular to stream live and on-demand this July, powered by Kiswe, offering Queen Adam Lambert fans global, unique access to experience the hottest tour of the year, alongside a live Q&A with the band

Queen Adam Lambert today announced details of Rhapsody Over London, an exclusive concert spectacular, filmed live at The O2 Arena, London during their current sold-out European Tour, that will premiere live on July 24 via Kiswe's global streaming platform.

The exclusive Live Concert Film will feature a LIVE Q&A with Brian, Roger and Adam, speaking backstage from the penultimate show of their European tour. Fans around the world will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to purchase tickets and submit their questions via video by July 19th, for the band to see and answer live during the Q&A.

The concert will only be available until 31st July on the platform and accompanied by special VOD packages, where fans will have access to additional concerts and interviews. The acclaimed documentary 'The Show Must Go On: The Queen Adam Lambert Story' will be available exclusively for ticket holders for a full two days prior to the livestream.

The concert was filmed during the band's sold out 10-day run at The O2 Arena, London in early June. Having been attended by over half a million concert goers during the 2022 36-date European tour, Queen Adam Lambert's "Rhapsody Over London" live concert film is set to reach a worldwide audience of millions more when the experience premieres online on July 24.

The broadcast will give fans around the world one more chance to experience the magic of the Rhapsody Tour. A massive undertaking, utilising 26 cameras and a crew of over 100 film technicians, the production presents the band's two and half hour show in its entirety. The audience will also be able to interact with fellow fans throughout the show using Kiswe's fan engagement features, including fan chat feed and cheer buttons, fan react videos enabling viewers to upload video selfies, purchase custom digital stickers, and the ability to buy exclusive in-concert merchandise.

In a dazzling 28 song performance, Queen Adam Lambert's live show honours Freddie Mercury's dictum that "too far is never far enough" with state-of-the art video content, lasers and pyrotechnics.

Adam Lambert's vocal prowess and showmanship is a special effect in itself, soaring to the ecstatic high notes of "Somebody to Love", and appearing on a bejewelled Harley Davidson bike for "Bicycle Race". But at its heart the Rhapsody show stays a very human honouring of the core band's work, as Brian May simply strums his acoustic guitar to 20,000 people for his A Night at the Opera gem "'39", and duets with film of Freddie on a moving "Love Of My Life". Roger Taylor performs a majestic "These Are The Days Of Our Lives" as moments from Queen's history poignantly plays out on the expansive screens.

A full arsenal of hits are refreshed by the band's live virtuosity, May's Red Special guitar finding new sorcery in "A Kind of Magic" as well as reaching stratospheric heights in a towering guitar solo. Taylor and Lambert emulate Bowie and Mercury in a thunderous "Under Pressure". "Bohemian Rhapsody" resurrects Queen's glorious 1975 harmonies before a cyborg-masked May's rousing solo, and Lambert's rush to the front for the storming finale.

CONCERT FILM CREDITS

Executive Producers: Roger Taylor, Brian May, Adam Lambert

Director: Matt Askem

(music credits include U2, Muse, Santana, Fatboy Slim, Take That, Simple Minds)

Sound Producers: Justin Shirley-Smith, Joshua J Macrae and Kris Fredriksson

(Queen's award-winning audio team)

Film Production company: Serpent Productions

(Producers: Dione Orrom Celia Moore)

What the critics are saying about the shows:

"a sense-swamping banquet featuring lasers, pyrotechnics, confetti cannons and massive screens. The set list was pretty much wall-to-wall anthems too. Britrock pageantry enhanced with high-tech Las Vegas production values"

"Two and a half hours of jaw dropping spectacle and euphoria."

Notes to editors:

VOD packages will be available until 31st July, consisting of additional concerts and interviews including:

Concerts:

"Queen Adam Lambert Summer Sonic Live in Japan" (worldwide premiere)

"Queen Adam Lambert Live Around The World" a visual odyssey of live performances compiled during the past 10 years

Interviews:

'Queen Adam Lambert Meet The Press' Highlights from press conferences spanning the last 10 years

'Live Around The World album launch Q&A' - live streamed in 2020 to celebrate the worldwide launch of the chart topping album

Documentary:

The Show Must Go On: The Queen Adam Lambert Story

*Available exclusively to view 22 23 July only*

Four (4) ticket packages will be available as follows:

US$20 Rhapsody

Rhapsody Over London Concert Film Ticket in 1080p HD

Live Pre-Show Q&A from Tampere, Finland

2 day pre-show pass to documentary 'The Show Must Go On: The Queen Adam Lambert Story' (22 23 July only)

US$30 RhapsodyPlus

Rhapsody Over London Concert Film Ticket in 1080p HD

Live Pre-Show Q&A from Tampere, Finland

2 day pre-show pass to documentary 'The Show Must Go On: The Queen Adam Lambert Story' (22 23 July only)

VOD bundle (available until 31st July) includes:

Summer Sonic Live in Japan

Live Around The World

'Queen Adam Lambert Meet the Press'

'Live Around The World album launch Q&A'

US$40 RhapsodyPlus 4K

Rhapsody Over London Concert Film Ticket in 4K Ultra HD

Live Pre-Show Q&A from Tampere, Finland

2 day pre-show pass to documentary 'The Show Must Go On: The Queen Adam Lambert Story' (22 23 July only)

VOD bundle (available until 31st July) includes:

Summer Sonic Live in Japan

Live Around The World

'Queen Adam Lambert Meet the Press'

'Live Around The World album launch Q&A'

US$75 I Want It All Package

Rhapsody Over London Concert Film Ticket in 4K Ultra HD

Live Pre-Show Q&A from Tampere, Finland

2 day pre-show pass to documentary 'The Show Must Go On: The Queen Adam Lambert Story' (22 23 July only)

VOD bundle (available until 31st July) includes:

Summer Sonic Live in Japan

Live Around The World

'Queen Adam Lambert Meet the Press'

'Live Around The World album launch Q&A'

Plus exclusive Rhapsody Over London t-shirt

