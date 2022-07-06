Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Klartext nach 45.000%-Prognose! Heute um 22:15 Uhr wird es spannend!
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of SynAct Pharma AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm (115/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that SynAct Pharma AB (publ), company
registration number 559058-4826, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing
requirements. Provided that SynAct Pharma AB (publ) applies for admission to
trading of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, that the prospectus is approved by
Finansinspektionen and that the liquidity requirements are met, first day of
trading is expected to July 12, 2022. 

As per today's date the company has a total of 28,370,503 shares.?

Short Name:           SYNACT         
--------------------------------------------------------
ISIN Code:           SE0008241491      
--------------------------------------------------------
Order book id:         261590         
--------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares to be listed: 28,370,503       
--------------------------------------------------------
Clearing:            CCP Cleared       
--------------------------------------------------------
Segment:            Mid cap         
--------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:         STO Equities CCP/182  
--------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size Table:        MiFID II tick size table
--------------------------------------------------------
MIC:              XSTO          
--------------------------------------------------------



ICB Classification:

Industry code:   20 Health Care 
-----------------------------------
Supersector code: 2010 Health Care
-----------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
