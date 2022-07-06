Insightful Awarded 6 Top Rankings in G2's Prestigious Employee Monitoring Software Summer Report

Leading technology marketplace G2 rated Insightful no.1 for usability, implementation, adoption, relationships, results, and most likely to recommend.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2022 / Insightful, an industry-leading employee monitoring software , has again been named a top-rated solution across multiple categories by G2 , the world's largest B2B tech marketplace for software and services.

Insightful received a bevy of top places in G2's prestigious Employee Monitoring | Summer 2022 Report, including best usability, highest user adoption, and best results for employee monitoring software.

Key Details

Insightful received top honors in six categories for employee monitoring software: Best Usability, Most Implementable, Highest User Adoption, Best Relationships, Best Results, and Users Most Likely to Recommend.

Insightful was also awarded a top ranking as a Momentum Leader.

G2 highlights the top rated solutions in the industry each quarter, as chosen by customers.

Users of leading tech marketplace G2, which draws five million monthly visits, voted Insightful top in six categories.

This isn't the first time Insightful, formerly Workpuls, has taken home multiple honors from G2 for its monitoring software for employees .

The company achieved top ranking for relationships, results, and as a momentum leader in G2's Spring report. Insightful climbed one position from second to first in usability, implementation, and user adoption between the Spring and Summer reports.

Taking a Customer-First Approach

Insightful founder and CEO Ivan Petrovic said the awards are testament to his company's focus on usability and user experience.

"We pride ourselves on being a customer-centric company with the easiest-to-use employee monitoring solution on the market," Mr Petrovic said.

"These new awards reinforce that we are consistently living up to our values by delivering a product that is incredibly easy to use and effective.

"The fact that the G2 report is based on customer feedback makes these awards even more meaningful; it shows that we're giving thousands of customers a product that makes their daily work more productive and helps them achieve their goals."

Summary of Insightful's Employee Monitoring | Summer 2022 Report Results

Employee Monitoring Usability Index, Best Usability. Score: 9.4/10

Employee Monitoring Implementation Index, Most Implementable & Highest User Adoption. Score: 9.39/10

Employee Monitoring Relationship Index, Best Relationship. Score: 9.61/10

Employee Monitoring Results Index, Best results & Users Most Likely to Recommend. Score: 9.23/10

Trending Employee Monitoring Software, Momentum Leader

G2 rates products and vendors based on reviews gathered from its user community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks.

The accolades from G2 add to the significant momentum of Insightful, which grew two-and-a-half times year-over-year from 2021 to 2022. After six successful years as Workpuls, the company rebranded as Insightful earlier in 2022 to reflect the company's expanded vision and product.--

About Insightful

Trusted by 1,800+ global brands and used by 130,000 people daily, Insightful's software for employee monitoring helps manage and boost productivity, improve workflows, and support employee wellbeing. Features include employee monitoring , automatic time tracking, remote work management, and so much more.

