Bnei-Brak, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2022) - NurExone Biologic Inc. (TSXV: NRX) (formerly, EnerSpar Corp.) ("NurExone" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Thesis Capital Inc. ("Thesis") of Toronto, Ontario, a leading capital markets advisory firm servicing Canadian small cap companies across the North American markets. Thesis will provide investor relations and advisory services to the Company, subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval.

Pursuant to a consulting agreement dated July 5, 2022, Thesis will be paid up to $78,000 plus reasonable out of pocket expenses for its services. The engagement is for an initial term of twelve months and month to month thereafter, unless terminated by either party providing written notice at least 30 days prior to the end of the term.

About NurExone Biologic Inc.

NurExone is a pharmaceutical company developing a biological extracellular vesicles (EV)-based technology drug platform. This is a unique advanced treatment for reversing paralysis and improving the quality of life of patients following spinal cord injury using bio-guided exosomes (membrane-bound extracellular vesicles) loaded with modified siRNA sequence. This technology, which has been successfully used in animal studies, after it is approved in clinical trials, can be used to treat various conditions such as spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, and other brain and neurological indications.

NurExone holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize the technology by the Technion - Israel Institute of Technology, Haifa and Tel Aviv University, both located in Israel. As well, the Company has recently obtained an additional exclusive global license to an exosome manufacturing process developed at the Technion - Israel Institute of Technology, Haifa. NurExone will be responsible for ongoing exosome research, management of clinical studies and commercialization of the technology for different indications not limited to the central nervous system.

About Thesis Capital Inc.

Thesis is a leading independent capital markets advisory firm catering to non-resource Canadian issuers. Thesis aims to provide objective advice to public and private companies on their investor relations, communications strategy, and overall market intelligence. Thesis develops quality relationships with key stakeholders involved in the entire capital markets industry.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Dr. Lior Shaltiel, Chief Executive Officer and Director.

Email: info@nurexone.com Phone: +972-52-4803034

