DXC Also Becomes Presenting Partner of Manchester United Foundation

Manchester United has today confirmed a multi-year global partnership with leading IT services company, DXC Technology, which will see the two organisations work together to enhance its digital offering to fans.

DXC will use its expertise in digital transformation to improve the way United engages with fans through its digital platforms, including manutd.com and the Manchester United App by harnessing the power of data and analytics technologies.

From the 2022/23 season, DXC will be visible on the club's home, away and third kits, creating worldwide brand exposure for the global tech company.

DXC will also become the Presenting Partner of Manchester United Foundation. The partnership will focus on how technology can have a positive impact on people, the environment, and society, working together to educate and inspire a new generation of STEM students, through digital workshops, programmes and in-person seminars.

Manchester United's CEO of Alliances and Partnerships, Victoria Timpson, comments:

"We are proud to welcome DXC as our principal shirt sleeve and digital transformation partner. We are two organisations with a shared belief in the power of technology and its role in improving the way in which we operate.

"DXC's technological expertise will help put Manchester United at the forefront of digital transformation, providing efficient ways of working and new and exciting opportunities to interact with fans. The possibilities are endless, and we are looking forward to working with DXC on our future digital offering."

DXC Technology's Chief Operating Officer, Chris Drumgoole, comments:

"Manchester United is a club with huge history and we are proud to be part of its exciting new era for the club.

"Whether it's running one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, or transforming business for Fortune 500 organisations, Manchester United and DXC are experts in managing world-class operations. We stand shoulder to shoulder in our belief in the power of technology to win."

About Manchester United

Manchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth. Through our 144-year heritage we have won 66 trophies, enabling us to develop the world's leading sports brand and a global community of 1.1 billion fans and followers. Our large, passionate community provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, new media mobile, broadcasting and match day.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world's largest companies and public sector organisations trust DXC to deploy services across the Enterprise Technology Stack to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

