DFDS A/S: DFDS Appoints New Head of Ferry Division

6 July 2022

Mathieu Gira r din appointed Head of Ferry Division

Mathieu Girardin succeedsPeder Gellert Pedersen who retires on

1 August 2022

Mathieu Girardin has been appointed Head of Ferry Division, EVP, and member of the Executive Management Team (EMT). He will join DFDS in October 2022.

"I am delighted to welcome Mathieu Girardin who brings a great mix of operational and corporate capabilities to DFDS' continued growth journey," says Torben Carlsen, CEO of DFDS.

"I am excited to join DFDS. One of my key motivations is to further develop DFDS' reliable, efficient ferry network and services to customers whilst transforming DFDS to a green ferry company," says Mathieu Girardin.

Mathieu Girardin, a French national born in 1982, is currently Senior Vice President at CMA CGM, one of the world's largest shipping and logistics companies, for Short Sea Lines Europe and Containerships. He has held senior management positions at CMA CGM since 2013, including both operational and corporate responsibilities.

Mathieu Girardin graduated from ESCP Europe (Master's in Management) in 2005 and from INSEAD (Executive MBA) in 2018.

Mathieu Girardin succeeds Peder Gellert Pedersen, Head of Ferry Division and EVP, who will retire after 28 years with DFDS.

"Peder Gellert Pedersen has been instrumental in developing DFDS into one of Europe's leading ferry companies. It has been a great pleasure and privilege for me to work alongside Peder since 2009," says Torben Carlsen, CEO of DFDS.

DFDS' Ferry Division provides ferry, port terminal, and rail services that connect people and businesses across the North Sea, the Mediterranean, the Channel, and the Baltic Sea. Ferry Division revenue was DKK 12bn in 2021.

