Stack Overflow today announced the addition of Jody Bailey to its senior leadership team as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). With more than 20 years of experience in the software industry, Bailey has spent almost 15 years leading SaaS engineering teams with the last eight years focused on EdTech solutions. At Stack Overflow, he will drive the company's technology strategy and lead the Product Engineering, Platform Engineering, Information Security, and IT teams.

"Nearly every developer in the world relies on Stack Overflow to get the answers they need to do their jobs," said Bailey. "I can't imagine an opportunity to have a greater impact on the future of technology than by supporting the thriving community and joining Stack Overflow at such an exciting time of growth."

Most recently, Bailey served as a senior product development leader at Amazon Web Services (AWS), where he led the Product Management, User Experience, and Engineering teams responsible for new self-paced learning experiences for AWS customers. Prior to AWS, he was the CTO at industry-leading enterprise SaaS company Pluralsight, where he grew the development team (by 10 times) that transformed the product to a leading enterprise EdTech solution.

"Jody brings a wealth of experience creating and delivering innovative software products," said Prashanth Chandrasekar, CEO at Stack Overflow. "As we set our sights on empowering the next generation of developers and technologists, Jody will play an essential role in ensuring our own technology is as impactful as the community we serve."

At Stack Overflow, Jody will lead teams responsible for the technology behind its public platform and suite of products. The company spent the last 14 years building one of the largest developer communities in the world that is visited by more than 100 million people every month. Beyond the public platform, the company's leading knowledge sharing and collaboration SaaS product, Stack Overflow for Teams, is trusted by thousands of organizations around the world, including Bloomberg, Microsoft, Expensify, and Zapier. Stack Overflow's Reach and Relevance products connect developers and technologies with relevant products and services with Stack Overflow Advertising, with the maintainers of the technologies they use most via Collectives on Stack Overflow, and with companies they want to work for with Employer Branding.

Bailey will partner closely with Teresa Dietrich, who will continue to lead the Product and Community organization as Chief Product Officer, along with the full senior leadership team to drive operational growth and business strategy.

To learn more about Stack Overflow, visit https://stackoverflow.co.

