Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) is an artificial intelligence (AI) software company delivering an online learning platform and custom learning content creation for businesses, universities, nonprofits and government agencies. Amesite solutions include end-to-end infrastructure, reportedly allowing organizations to seamlessly create branded learning content and online courses. https://clients.tradigitalir.com/amst/ Amesite has just announced the launch of its upgraded, V5 cloud-based learning platform. The newest addition will contain many of the same features as the previous V4 model but with even more improvements. The company says that V5 now includes e-commerce solutions, online portals and learning systems in a box - new learning solutions can be branded to organizations in as quickly as 24 hours. It also offers further capabilities for integrations with other third-party software and partner sites. These features will be presented with an upgraded set of navigation buttons, allowing customers using the site to move more easily throughout the learning system. Designed For A Rewarding Experience? One of the reported hallmarks of Amesite is its feature-rich, intuitively designed platform. Users have a number of high-technology tools at their disposal. Amesite also has a goal of being strongly dedicated to ensuring its solutions are up-to-date and as modernized as possible. It looks to ensure content on the platform can be easily updated and regularly introduces new upgrades and features. Amesite says the latest V5 platform was developed out of direct feedback from current customers. Many were focused on scaling but didn't have the resources to implement a whole IT department or hire contractors. Instead, Amesite developed V5 to fill this growing need. Through Amesite, users are already able to create customized courses and learning programs adapted to their organization's audience. Many can opt to build courses from scratch or integrate their own content onto the platform. Amesite states that its technology helps ensure content is up-to-date and that necessary upgrades can be integrated seamlessly. The platform also enables active course monitoring, customer service and other infrastructure measures that support organizations as they scale. When Amesite was initially launched in 2017, the company was hyper-focused on last-mile delivery. This meant success was measured by each student's ability to complete their educational journey. Since then, Amesite has grown to cater to an ever-growing array of online educational needs. The new V5 platform is the latest update in Amesite's aim to lead the online learning market for businesses and other institutions. By 2026, the global e-learning market is expected to reach almost $400 billion. Other key players within this space include Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) and Powerschool Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PWSC). Amesite has developed a number of strategic industry partnerships. For instance, the platform is hosted on Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) Azure Cloud. Amesite reports that it also serves a number of elite organizations, including the City University of New York (CUNY) and EWIE Group of Companies (EGC), and proudly boasts a 98% retention rate. Learn more about Amesite here . Amesite Inc., an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. Its customers include businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, and non-profit organizations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Contact Details Amesite, Inc. +1 734-876-8141 info@amesite.com Company Website http://www.amesite.io

