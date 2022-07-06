Coinciding with Fruit Attraction, which will be held from 4 to 6 October, Fresh Food Logistics, the international meeting point for logistics, mobility, IT, and cold chain management for the food industry, has now recorded 90% occupancy of the space allocated to this area

With four months to go, many of the most important companies in this field have confirmed their participation, such as Puertos del Estado; MSC; Maersk; Boluda Shipping; GDH YALE, and JCARRION

"Fresh Food Logistics, as a platform exclusively dedicated to distribution and logistics companies, is an excellent opportunity to give ourselves visibility and present our services, products and solutions to the international fruit and vegetable sector. Beyond that, the event allows us to communicate and have a personal exchange with our customers and with a highly specialised public in general," stated the company JCARRION, which will be present at Fresh Food Logistics for the third time in a row since the first edition in 2020.

Fresh Food Logistics will benefit from synergies with Fruit Attraction. It will have its own identity and exhibition area in Hall 6 of IFEMA MADRID. Fruit Attraction's usual visitor profile, head buyers from supermarket chains from all over the world, especially from Europe, will also be able to take advantage of their attendance at the event to learn about the range of refrigerated transport and logistics solutions in the fresh produce supply chain.

The 3rd Fresh Food Logistics Summit will take place under Fresh Food Logistics, and organised by Alimarket, under the title New cold logistics challenges: Resources for dealing with the paradigm shift, with the participation of professionals such as José Luis Gómez, Director of Logistics and IT at La Sirena; Agustín Planells, Deputy Commercial Director and Director of Logistics at ANECOOP; Ángel Rubio, Head of Supply Chain at COVAP; Pedro Becerril, Director of Logistics at Ultracongelados Virto; Santiago Navarro, Director of Logistics at Delfín Ultracongelados; Julio Nestar, Reefer Manager at MSC Spain, and Alfonso Morenos, Director of Logistics at AVISERRANO (Logialcor).

