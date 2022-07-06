Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Klartext nach 45.000%-Prognose! Heute um 22:15 Uhr wird es spannend!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DMCE ISIN: NO0012548819 Ticker-Symbol: 57U0 
Frankfurt
06.07.22
09:09 Uhr
1,505 Euro
+0,129
+9,38 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SIKRI HOLDING ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIKRI HOLDING ASA 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
06.07.2022 | 16:41
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Admission to trading of Sikri Holding ASA, on First North NOK (345/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted Sikri Holding ASA, shares to trading on First
North NOK, with effect from July 7, 2022. 

The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment.

Short name:      SIKRIo         
Round lot:      1            
Currency:       NOK           
Clearing:       CCP cleared       
Settlement:      VPS, Norway       
ISIN code:      NO0012548819      
Order book ID:    261733         
Market Segment / no: First North NOK / 195  
Tick Size:      MiFID II tick size table
MIC Code:       ONSE          

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance at telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
SIKRI HOLDING-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.