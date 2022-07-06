Plans for Enhanced Collaboration Will Offer Innovative Cooling Solutions for Data Center, Edge and High-Performance Computing Applications

nVent Electric plc (NYSE: NVT) ("nVent"), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced a new strategic investment in Iceotope Technologies Ltd. and plans for enhanced collaboration through a strategic alliance agreement. This will further integrate Iceotope's precision immersion cooling solutions with nVent's holistic suite of accessories, power distribution and advanced liquid cooling products. This builds upon nVent's current collaboration with Iceotope to offer modular integrated solutions for data centers and edge and high-performance computing cooling applications.

"There has never been a greater demand for data due to the growing usage of content streaming, cloud computing and industrial automation," said nVent President of Enclosures Joe Ruzynski. "Increased data means higher energy usage and the need to efficiently solve for heat and avoid downtime. I'm excited that nVent and Iceotope are deepening their collaboration to deliver innovative cooling solutions for data centers that are more sustainable."

"Since we began working together last year, Iceotope and nVent have created innovative solutions in immersion cooling that have been game-changing for our customers," said Iceotope Chief Executive Officer David Craig. "In this next phase of our collaboration, I'm excited to expand our solutions portfolio together to deliver the benefits of immersion liquid cooling to our customers."

Infrastructure solutions for data centers and edge computing

nVent's full range of air and liquid cooling solutions, combined with its broad portfolio of server racks, enclosures, intelligent power distribution units (PDUs), monitoring and sensors, electronic access control, cable management and infrastructure integration capabilities, enable rapid global deployment of immersion cooling or direct-to-chip technology in traditional rack footprints. This helps customers save valuable data center floor space and simplify deployments without sacrificing reliability, availability or serviceability.

Iceotope's liquid cooling solutions offer extreme cooling performance while isolating and protecting critical IT systems from the surrounding environment and atmosphere. Industry standard form factors allow for simple maintenance in any location without the need for heavy lifting gear. Iceotope's precision immersion cooling solutions can easily accommodate the increasing heat loads from the latest processors while enabling ultra-low power usage to help customers achieve their energy reduction and sustainability goals.

About nVent

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER. Learn more at www.nvent.com.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.

About Iceotope

Iceotope's chassis-level precision immersion cooling solutions are engineered to cool the whole IT stack, in every use case, from Hyperscale to the Extreme Edge. Its cooling technologies can easily accommodate the increasing heat loads from the latest and future processor roadmaps and fit all standard form factors, including retrofit.

By removing the need for fans and air-cooling infrastructure, Iceotope's technologies operate in near silence bringing game-changing reductions in energy, water and space consumption, and significant cost reductions in the design, build and operation of data centers.

Iceotope's precision immersion cooling uniquely allows compute to be deployed to the hostile, harsh and extreme edge locations in a sealed and safe environment which makes it impervious to heat, dust and humidity, while endowing it with a high degree of human error resilience.

Visit www.iceotope.com

