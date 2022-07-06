The Business Reseach Company: Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market Growth Rate Rises Towards 14% Through 2026

The Business Research Company's healthcare interoperability solutions market research report expands on key drivers, trends, and growth opportunities in the market.

LONDON, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The healthcare interoperability solutions market consists of the sale of interoperability solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) used in the healthcare industry. Interoperability refers to the exchange of healthcare information between two or more systems. Healthcare interoperability enables seamless data sharing across healthcare organizations with the patient's consent. Electronic health records (EHRs) along with health information exchange (HIE) services must be optimized and adopted by every healthcare firm to implement interoperability functionalities. Interoperability achievement depends on five key components namely, privacy and security, standards, rules of engagement, adoption & optimization, and financial & clinical incentives.

The global healthcare interoperability solutions market size is expected to grow from $3.4 billion in 2021 to $3.85 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. The global healthcare interoperability solution market size is expected to grow to $6.44 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.7%.

Request a free sample of the Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market Report

Interoperability Solutions Market Segmentation

1) By Type: Software Solutions, Services

2) By Software Solution: Electronic Health Record (EHR) Interoperability Solutions, Lab System Interoperability Solutions, Imaging System Interoperability Solutions, Healthcare Information Exchange Interoperability Solutions, Enterprise Interoperability Solutions, Others

3) By Level of Interoperability: Foundational Interoperability, Structural Interoperability, Semantic Interoperability

4) By End-User: Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, Pharmacies

Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market Growth Drivers

The government initiatives to enhance patient care and safety are expected to propel the growth of the healthcare interoperability solutions market over the coming years. The shortcoming in the healthcare systems is arising due to increasing demand in public with the COVID-19 pandemic. Government authorities across the globe such as the Canter for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) have set the goal of increasing healthcare availability by implementing advanced technologies to better treat the patients. For instance, in May 2020, CMS Interoperability and Patient Access Final Rule is published by CMS. The rule is promoting the policies that enable advanced interoperability and access to health information for all stakeholders.

Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Industry

North America was the largest region in the healthcare interoperability market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the global healthcare interoperability solutions market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

See more on the Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market Report

Check out similar market reports:

Healthcare EDI Global Market Report 2022 - By Component (Software, Hardware, Services), By Transaction (Claim Management, Healthcare Supply Chain, Other Transactions), By Mode of Delivery (Mobile, VAN, Web & Cloud-based, Point-to-point), By End-User (Healthcare Provider, Payer, Pharmacies, Other End-Users) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Healthcare Cloud Computing Global Market Report 2022 - By Deployment Model (Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, Public Cloud), By End-User (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers), By Pricing Model (Pay-as-you-go, Spot Pricing), By Service Model (Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS)), By Application (Clinical Information System, Non-Clinical Information System) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Healthcare Analytics Market - By Type Of Technology (Descriptive analytics, Predictive analytics, Prescriptive analytics), By Application (Clinical data analytics, Administrative & Operational, Financial analytics, Others), By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2022

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally, it has strategy enablement specialists in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World's Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company's flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1751581/tbrc_logo.jpg