Soapy Joe's Car Wash: Soapy Joe's is the First Car Wash to Launch NFT Collection, Bringing San Diego Unique Digital Collectables With Real Life Utility

Car Wash Customers Visit Locations, Unlocking IRL Prizes and NFTs Along the Way

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2022 / Soapy Joe's , San Diego's locally-loved and family-owned car wash, announced today the launch of its Passport to Fun NFT Collection where San Diegans can gather digital collectables commemorating each Soapy Joe's location they visit. The 16 NFTs in the collection feature themes reflective of the car wash sites' neighborhoods, each a variation on the brand's classic air freshener design. Members are encouraged to "visit, collect and win" for the chance at big prizes throughout the summer. As the first car wash to launch an NFT collection, the brand continues its track record of innovation while focusing on member experience and community engagement. The promotion kicks off July 1 and runs through September 30, 2022. To start collecting, you must be a (new or existing) member of the Soapy Joe's wash club with an email on file.

"We are so pleased to get San Diego involved in our Passport to Fun program, bringing together the exciting world of NFTs and digital collectables with real life people winning real life prizes," said Lorens Attisha, CEO of Soapy Joe's. "That's what Soapy Joe's is all about, making everyday activities like cleaning your car fun. Our air fresheners have long been considered a collectible by fans and now San Diegans can collect them both 'IRL' and as NFTs from their favorite neighborhoods."

Here's how to play.

Wash club members are encouraged to visit multiple Soapy Joe's locations to unlock four prize tiers - the more you visit, the more you win.

Each of Soapy Joe's locations has its own unique air freshener design and corresponding NFT. Soapy Joe's tracks members' visits using their RFID tag, and drops prizes weekly. Members unlock prizes starting at 4 sites visited.

The program prizes are as follows. Each tier includes 4 NFTs:

Once a player visits four locations, they will receive all four NFTs via email, as well as a code to redeem a Soapy Joe's hat, key chain, and a 50 cent per gallon gas discount through Sept. 30, 2022

Once a player visits eight locations, they will receive four additional NFTs via email, as well as a code to redeem a large 15" stuffed Soapy plush toy pillow

Once a player visits 12 locations, they will receive an additional four NFTs via email, and win a San Diego daycation for two including meals from participating restaurants such as Breakfast Republic, Luna Grill or Texas Roadhouse and tickets to San Diego attractions like SeaWorld, a Padre's or SD Loyal game or Legoland!

And for the grand prize: Once a player hits all 16 locations, they will receive their final four NFTs via email, and a 1-year Magic Joe Annual Membership valued at nearly $400. All participants who reach this tier are entered for a chance to win one $5,000 cash prize.

In addition to the NFTs and "soapy swag", Soapy Joe's is offering a 50-cent/gallon fuel discount valid at each of its four associated gas stations at Jackson Dr., Sweetwater Rd, W. Bernardo Dr., and Camino del Rio N. Once unlocked in prize Tier 1, the discount may be used by the original bearer through 9/30/22.

The Soapy Joe's Experience

Soapy Joe's is proud to be the first car wash to enter into the NFT space, connecting a thread between car washing, NFTs and the metaverse.

"We know that food & beverage, beauty and lifestyle brands have already begun to dip their toes into the metaverse through the launch of POAPs and NFTs," said Anne Mauler, VP of Marketing at Soapy Joe's. "When considering the possibilities of metaverse engagement, we placed a high priority on bringing real-life value to our members, while interpreting the brand's cult classics and member behaviors in new ways. We're excited to see how the community responds."

Creating a unique customer experience is in Soapy Joe's DNA. The brand's focus on meaningful interactions can be seen throughout its 10-year-plus history in programs such as the Tunnel of Love community wedding which saw 10 couples wed at the Imperial Beach car wash, the Magic Pet Parade where hundreds of fans brought their pets through the wash, Car Wash Karaoke, earning San Diego city's official designation for Soapy Joe's Day, and holding the Guinness World Record for largest air freshener. Now, in entering the metaverse, Soapy Joe's has created a new dimension for fan interaction.

What is an NFT?

NFTs (non-fungible tokens) are digital assets that represent real-world items like art, music and merchandise. NFTs are bought and sold online, sometimes with cryptocurrency, and are generally encoded with the same underlying software as many cryptos.? Soapy Joe's NFTs are "1 of n" digital collectibles showing proof of attendance that are "closed" and not for trade or resale. Soapy Joe's NFTs may be bookmarked, saved to a custodial wallet, or added to an existing web3 wallet. More details may be found on Soapy Joe's blog .

About Soapy Joe's

Soapy Joe's is a locally owned family business with multiple locations serving San Diego County. Soapy Joe's prides itself in its commitment to the environment, using advanced water reclamation systems, and earning the International Carwash Associations WaterSavers® designation. Over the past 11 years Soapy Joe's has donated nearly 100,000 free washes, benefiting communities such as veterans, healthcare workers, schools, hospitals, and firefighters, and more.?Soapy Joe's prides itself not just on their contribution to the environment but the community and members as well. For more information, current brand news and updates please visit www.soapyjoescarwash.com and follow Soapy Joes on Instagram @soapyjoes .

