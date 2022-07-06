Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2022) - Cinaport Acquisition Corp. III (TSXV: CAC.P) (the "Company"), a capital pool company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), is pleased to announce that following the Company's press release dated April 18, 2022 announcing the settlement agreement (the "Settlement Agreement") with Coinberry Limited ("Coinberry"), the Company has received 3,100,000 common shares (the "Settlement Shares") of WonderFi Technologies Inc. in settlement of the Company's previously announced legal proceedings against Coinberry in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (the "Legal Action"). 75% of the Settlement Shares are subject to a contractual lock up with each 25% of the Settlement Shares to be released from the lock-up on August 31, September 30, and October 30, 2022. Following the Company's receipt of the Settlement Shares, the Company has provided a full release to Coinberry which concluded the settlement of the Legal Action pursuant to the terms of the Settlement Agreement.

For more information, please contact:

Avi Grewal

President & Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (416) 723-4582

E-mail: agrewal@cinaport.com

