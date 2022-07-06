D.A. Davidson MCF International announced today that its client Standout Capital, a Nordic small-cap technology investor, and the other shareholders have sold Miradore Oy, the fast-growing Finnish software company, to GoTo, a global leader and pioneer in business communications and remote work technologies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220706005599/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Founded in 2006, Miradore is a leading mobile device management (MDM) cloud solution built specifically for small- and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), allowing IT teams to manage end-users across iOS, Android, Windows, and Mac OS devices. Miradore has more than 89,000 user accounts and over 2,700 customers across 100 countries.

Since Standout's investment in 2018, Miradore has transformed into an international SaaS-company, with expansion initiatives focused on the global growth of Miradore's Cloud offering. From 2018 to 2022, the share of international revenues has grown from 20% to 70%, with U.S. and DACH being the most significant growth markets. During this same period, Miradore's Cloud offering has also achieved an annualized growth of 70% during this period.

GoTo's acquisition of Miradore marks an important step in the company's journey. With the addition of Miradore's broad mobile device management capabilities to the GoTo portfolio and GoTo Resolve remote support platform, SMBs will be able to partner with GoTo for a one-stop-shop for all IT needs.

"D.A. Davidson MCF International provided an advisory team with impressive breadth and depth of expertise. Their extensive experience, attention to detail, and seamless communication made the transaction come together in the best possible way. I am extremely satisfied by the quality of their work, setting the foundation for Miradore and GoTo to serve our clients with a robust and competitive product portfolio," said Simo Salmensuu, Chief Executive Officer of Miradore.

"With a dedicated international team, the required niche technology sector expertise and through running an efficient process D.A. Davidson MCF International helped Miradore to assess alternatives and achieve a great outcome. We see a strong strategic fit for Miradore with GoTo as a leading global provider of remote work solutions," said Filip Lidman, Investment Professional at Standout Capital.

This transaction highlights the success of the D.A. Davidson MCF International's partnership and showcases the Technology Investment Banking Group's ability to execute cross-border transactions and offer clients deep domain expertise.

The technology transaction resulted from close collaboration between MCF's Nordic offices and our partners from U.S.-based D.A. Davidson.

About D.A. Davidson Companies

D.A. Davidson Companies is an employee-owned financial services firm offering a range of financial services and advice to individuals, corporations, institutions and municipalities nationwide. Founded in 1935 with corporate headquarters in Great Falls, Montana, and regional headquarters in Denver, Los Angeles, New York, Omaha and Seattle, the company has approximately 1,475 employees and offices in 28 states.

Subsidiaries include: D.A. Davidson Co., a full-service investment firm providing wealth management, investment banking, equity and fixed income capital markets services, and advice; Davidson Investment Advisors, a professional asset management firm; D.A. Davidson Trust Company, a trust and wealth management company; and Davidson Fixed Income Management, a registered investment adviser providing fixed income portfolio and advisory services.

For more information, visit dadavidson.com.

About MCF Corporate Finance

MCF Corporate Finance is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with offices in Hamburg, Helsinki, London, and Stockholm. We specialize in cross-border and domestic M&A transactions in Europe, and together with our strategic partner D.A. Davidson Co., we work on the origination and execution of transatlantic transactions under the brand D.A. Davidson MCF International.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220706005599/en/

Contacts:

Deal Team Contacts

Erik Pettersson, Partner, MCF International Stockholm pettersson@mcfcorpfin.com

Michael Maxworthy, Co-Head of Technology Investment Banking Group and Managing Director, D.A. Davidson New York mmaxworthy@dadco.com

Robert Sällström, Director, MCF International Helsinki sallstrom@mcfcorpfin.com

David Douglas, Vice President, D.A. Davidson Portland ddouglas@dadco.com

Victor Sylwander, Associate Director, MCF International Stockholm sylwander@mcfcorpfin.com

Suzan Karasar, Associate, MCF International Helsinki karasar@mcfcorpfin.com

Media Contact for D.A. Davidson Companies

Andreea Popa, Head of Equity Capital Markets Marketing apopa@dadco.com

Media Contact for MCF Corporate Finance

Suzannah Burton, Marketing Manager burton@mcfcorpfin.com