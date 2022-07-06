Regulatory News:

Sopra Steria (Paris:SOP), a European Tech leader recognised for its consulting, digital services and software development, wins the Transparency Awards 2022 in the CAC Mid 60 category and is ranked second overall this year.

Awarded at the 13th Transparency Awards, the Group was also nominated in three other categories: website, URD (Universal Registration Document), SBF 120 (all categories).

Sopra Steria also ranked this year second in the overall SBF120 Transparency ranking. The Transparency survey objectively measures the quality of information produced by SBF120 companies for their investors, shareholders, and stakeholders on the basis of the following media: URD, Notice of Meeting brochure, Website.

About the Transparency Awards

For the past 12 years, the Transparency Awards have assessed and rewarded the quality of reporting by listed French companies. These Awards aim to enable issuers to measure their performance levels each year and identify market best practices with a view to establishing them as standards to be adopted.

An annual transparency review, certified by Bureau Veritas Certification, is carried out each year for all of the French-law companies from the SBF 120. For each company, four public financial and sustainability communications resources are audited based on 266 objective and public criteria: their Universal Registration Document, their General Meeting Brochure, their Code of Ethics and their Website.

A scientific committee, made up of 10 independent members from institutions representing users of this information, ensures that the research is neutral and the rankings are fair. This committee meets several times a year to define new transparency criteria and approve the results in line with a methodology based on four pillars: information accessibility, accuracy, comparability and availability. The committee members are the French Asset Management Association (AFG), BCP Search, Euronext, the Federation of Individual Investors and Investment Clubs (F2iC), the French Institute of Directors (IFA), Paris Europlace, the French Society of Financial Analysts (SFAF), as well as several members of the board of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF).

