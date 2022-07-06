DJ Metaverse Summit: The First Women-Led Web3 Conference will Take Place in Paris

Metaverse Summit is an International Convention that celebrates Metaverse's Technology and Creativity. The Metaverse Summit brings together leading metaverse entrepreneurs, builders, investors, and experts to discuss and collaborate on Metaverse's future.

Centered around women's representation in Web3, the Metaverse Summit aims to promote diversity through the inclusivity of women in the technology and innovation sector.

The core value of the Metaverse Summit community is knowledge sharing and transmission, which is the most sustainable way to develop a decentralized and fertile metaverse future. The Metaverse Summit will help individuals and businesses define their positioning and strategy in the future of technology by bridging the gap between Web2 and Web3. Early adoption is essential to creating an equitable Web3 and ensuring women are leading the way. Through the inclusion of women and underrepresented groups who are often relegated to secondary in the technology field, Metaverse Summit visions to open doors of diversity in the Web3 industry.

"We are honored to host an international first-ever women-led Metaverse convention and festival in Paris. Web3 adoption is critical to the advancement of women, and Metaverse Summit is thrilled to contribute to this initiative." said Yingzi Yuan, Founder of Metaverse Summit.

As a veteran of the gaming and blockchain industry, Yingzi has been advocating for technology and innovation in content and creation. By initiating Metaverse Summit, she aims to bring to highlight the voice of females in the diverse sectors around Metaverse.

Metaverse Summit initiated the 'Global Metaverse Startup Competition', a startup selection and advisory program aimed at showcasing the next generation of Metaverse entrepreneurs and builders. The competition attracted over 150 startups, and a jury of investors and executives will choose the best of them to present at the Metaverse Summit in 2022. Metaverse Startup Award had various initiatives to encourage female entrepreneurs, providing thought leadership platforms for women and developing innovative solutions for organizations committed to closing the gender gap in the workplace. Investors will have the opportunity to meet the winners of the Metaverse Startup Competition and learn more about metaverse-related entrepreneurs and skills.

"We're here to help brands, startups, and corporations, specifically women-owned, find their place and strategy in the Metaverse by facilitating the growth of various stakeholders in the industry. Through this platform, we are determined to advocate for equal representation of women in this industry and provide them with the opportunities they deserve." stated Yingzi YUAN, Founder of Metaverse Summit.

To encourage more females to share, learn, and build, Metaverse Summit is collaborating with H.E.R. DAO and Unstoppable Women Of Web3. "Unstoppable Women of Web3 (WOW3) is supporting the

initiative of educating all in Web3 and the Metaverse. The future is female." stated Sandy Carter, SVP of Unstoppable Domains. "Diversity is a great catalyst for Innovation and with this collaboration, we hope to

encourage and support many more womxn to find their place in The Metaverse." said Tracey Bowen, Founder

of H.E.R. DAO.

With a vision to build an inclusive web3 community, the two-day conference in Paris will feature several events, including seminars and training sessions by renowned business leaders and professionals. By showcasing the world's leading female entrepreneurs and executives, Metaverse Summit will be able to educate and facilitate women's advancement in this next frontier, making them early adopters of what will soon be a widely accepted and used forum of the web. About Metaverse Summit

Metaverse Summit gathers entrepreneurs, builders, investors, and experts to explore and build the future of Metaverse together. This year, Metaverse Summit is set to host the first female-founded web3 conference to explore and build Metaverse's future together. The two-day event on July 16th17th, 2022, in Paris will be a unique moment for the international community to meet in person, discover new collaborations, and develop projects.

