Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by IPSEN SA to NATIXIS ODDO BHF, as of June 30, 2022, the following resources were included to the dedicated liquidity account:

27,006 shares

€2,035,791.62

It is reminded that as of the date of the signature of the agreement, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:

12,751 shares

€3,137,934.80

Between January 1st, 2022 and June 30, 2022 have been executed:

1,568 purchase transactions

1,233 sell transactions

Under the same period, the volumes traded represented:

185,471 shares and €17,698,711.67 to the purchase

192,518 shares and €18,301,101.56 to the sell

Ipsen is a global, mid-sized biopharmaceutical company focused on transformative medicines in Oncology, Rare Disease and Neuroscience. With Specialty Care sales of €2.6bn in FY 2021, Ipsen sells medicines in over 100 countries. Alongside its external-innovation strategy, the Company's research and development efforts are focused on its innovative and differentiated technological platforms located in the heart of leading biotechnological and life-science hubs: Paris-Saclay, France; Oxford, U.K.; Cambridge, U.S.; Shanghai, China. Ipsen, excluding its Consumer HealthCare business, has around 4,500 colleagues worldwide and is listed in Paris (Euronext: IPN) and in the U.S. through a Sponsored Level I American Depositary Receipt program (ADR: IPSEY). For more information, visit ipsen.com.

