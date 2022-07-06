Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by IPSEN SA to NATIXIS ODDO BHF, as of June 30, 2022, the following resources were included to the dedicated liquidity account:
- 27,006 shares
- €2,035,791.62
It is reminded that as of the date of the signature of the agreement, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:
- 12,751 shares
- €3,137,934.80
Between January 1st, 2022 and June 30, 2022 have been executed:
- 1,568 purchase transactions
- 1,233 sell transactions
Under the same period, the volumes traded represented:
- 185,471 shares and €17,698,711.67 to the purchase
- 192,518 shares and €18,301,101.56 to the sell
Ipsen
Ipsen is a global, mid-sized biopharmaceutical company focused on transformative medicines in Oncology, Rare Disease and Neuroscience. With Specialty Care sales of €2.6bn in FY 2021, Ipsen sells medicines in over 100 countries. Alongside its external-innovation strategy, the Company's research and development efforts are focused on its innovative and differentiated technological platforms located in the heart of leading biotechnological and life-science hubs: Paris-Saclay, France; Oxford, U.K.; Cambridge, U.S.; Shanghai, China. Ipsen, excluding its Consumer HealthCare business, has around 4,500 colleagues worldwide and is listed in Paris (Euronext: IPN) and in the U.S. through a Sponsored Level I American Depositary Receipt program (ADR: IPSEY). For more information, visit ipsen.com.
Contacts:
Investors
Craig Marks
Vice President, Investor Relations
+44 7584 349 193
Adrien Dupin de Saint-Cyr
Investor Relations Manager
+33 6 64 26 17 49
Media
Gwenan White
Executive Vice President, Communications and Public Affairs
+44 7876 391 429
Ioana Piscociu
Global Communications Director
+33 6 69 09 12 96