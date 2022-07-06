Zion Market Research: Insights on Global Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market Size & Share to Reach USD 34.03 Billion by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 9.89% | Industry Trends, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by ZMR

NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, the global hospital-acquired infection control market was valued at USD 28.99 billion in 2021. The global market is projected to grow to about USD 34.03 billion at a CAGR of 9.89% by 2028.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 9.89 % (2022-2028).

Through the primary research, it was established that the Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market was valued approximately USD 28.99 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 34.03 Billion by 2028.

North America dominated the global hospital-acquired control market in 2021 with over 39% of the global market share.

dominated the global hospital-acquired control market in 2021 with over 39% of the global market share. The same trend is expected in the future owing to excellent strategic decisions and collaborations between healthcare facilities and manufacturers to expand their user database.

The rigorous initiatives by private companies to penetrate markets like Africa and the Middle East are expected to aid regional growth in the coming years.

and the are expected to aid regional growth in the coming years. Asia-Pacific is expected to generate high CAGR in the coming years owing to an increased number of medical facilities thus propelling the use of HAI control methods, strict government regulations to maintain safety standards, and generally improving healthcare infrastructure.

Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market By Infection Type (Bloodstream Infections, Hospital Acquired Pneumonia, Infections, Gastrointestinal Infections, Surgical Site, Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs), and Others), By Product & Service (Protective Barriers, Cleaning & Disinfection Products, Sterilization, and Endoscope Reprocessing Products), By End User (Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals & Clinics, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 - 2028

Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market: Overview

Hospital-acquired infection (HAI) is a term used for infections that are acquired due to medical procedures or during medical care. The infections may occur in a rehabilitation facility, while receiving medical treatment for a wound, in an outpatient surgery center, hospital, or any other treatment facility. HAI occurs when bacteria or virus is able to enter a patient's body which generally happens through a wound or devices like a catheter. It may also occur due to the lungs' exposure to the bacteria.

HAI is widespread due to the presence of a variety of microorganisms like fungi, bacteria, viruses, or parasites and the infections can be of different types including ear infections, eye infections, sexually transmitted diseases, intestinal infections, lungs or respiratory disorders. HAI control refers to measures or ways of preventing the spread of such infections amongst patients.

The global hospital-acquired infection control market is a high revenue market because of various measures taken to detect HAI and develop strategies or methods to curb these infections given the threat hospital-acquired infections pose to a patient's safety.

Industry Dynamics:

Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market: Growth Drivers

Increasing number of incisional procedures to propel market growth.

With advancements in technology, the healthcare sector has managed to grow exponentially in the last couple of years with the opening of multiple treatment facilities thus making healthcare accessible to a larger section of society. This in turn has propelled the number of surgical operations being carried out across the globe since the treatments have become more affordable owing to better reimbursement policies and government initiatives to upgrade the healthcare infrastructure of their country with the rising disposable income of the population in many regions. The increasing cases of incisional procedures leave the patients more vulnerable to HAS which in turn forces the healthcare authorities to have better control over the spread of such infections thus aiding the global hospital-acquired infection control market growth.

There is a significant increase in the geriatric population along with increasing medical cases of chronic diseases like cancer, respiratory disorders, heart problems, and others which assist in the global market expansion. These incidents are also coupled with the demand and need for upgrading the sterilization and disinfection process in medical facilities propelled by stringent rules laid down by governments to maintain safety standards in hospitals and clinics giving a positive push to the global market expansion.

Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market: Restraints

Safety concerns related to reusable medical equipment to restrain the market growth.

Many hospitals or medical facilities utilize reusable equipment for medical procedures since they are less expensive and create less wastage. However, if reusable equipment like an endoscope, stethoscope, etc. are not thoroughly sterilized post-use, the chances of spreading hospital-acquired infections become very high thus restraining the global market growth. This is due to the withholding of tissues, blood, and other body components on the equipment allowing microbial growth and resulting in the spread of HAIs.

Another reason for restraining the global hospital-acquired infection control market growth is the adverse effects of disinfectants and sterilizing solutions on patients' health.

Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market: Opportunities

Growth in utilization of single-use equipment and introduction of ethylene oxide as a sterilizer to provide growth opportunities for market expansion.

Owing to the rising awareness about the utilization of single-use pieces of equipment along with an increasing number of manufacturers producing or investing in R&D of single-use equipment is expected to provide multiple growth opportunities in the global hospital-acquired infection control market.

Even though ethylene oxide is considered a carcinogenic agent and CDC has mentioned that prolonged exposure to ethylene oxide may lead to cancer, there has been a growth in exhaustive R&D for reintroducing ethylene oxide as a sterilizing agent for medical equipment since it is one of the most effective gaseous sterilization substance. Various modes and techniques to use the compound in medical equipment disinfection procedures are being researched, which is also propelled by the growth in the number of patients infected by Covid-19 and the adoption of large-scale sterilization procedures.

Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market: Challenges

Complexity of disinfecting advanced medical equipment to pose challenges in the market.

Due to technical advancement, there is a considerable change in the equipment technology as well as a rise in the number of extremely advanced medical tools like analyzers, endoscopes, and others. With this, comes the need for developing advanced sterilization procedures or products that can efficiently manage to disinfect such tools which may pose challenges in the global market expansion.

Global Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market: Segmentation

The global hospital-acquired infection control market is segmented based on infection type, products & services, end-user, and region.

By infection type, the global market is segmented into bloodstream infections, hospital-acquired pneumonia, infections, gastrointestinal infections, surgical site, UTIs, and others. The segment is expected to be dominated by urinary tract infections.

By product & services, the global market is segmented into protective barriers, cleaning & disinfection products, sterilization, and endoscope reprocessing products. The segment may be dominated by protective barriers since they dominated the market in 2020 and have been following the same trend.

By end-user, the global market segments are ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals & clinics, and others. The segment is expected to be led by ambulatory surgical centers with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

List of Key Players of Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market:

MMM Group

3M Company

Company Fortive

Matachana Group

Steris Plc.

Belimed AG

Ecolab Inc

Miele Group

Sotera Health LLC

Getinge AB

Reckitt Benckiser

Continental Equipment Company

Pal International Contec Inc.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details
Market size value in 2021 USD 28.99 Billion
Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 34.03 Billion
Growth Rate CAGR of almost 9.89 % 2022-2028
Base Year 2020
Historic Years 2016 - 2021
Forecast Years 2022 - 2028
Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use
Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World
Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others
Companies Covered MMM Group, 3M Company, Fortive, Matachana Group, Steris Plc., Belimed AG, Ecolab Inc, Miele Group, Sotera Health LLC, Getinge AB, Reckitt Benckiser, Continental Equipment Company, and Pal International, Contec, Inc., C.B.M. S.r.l. Medical Equipment.

Recent Developments

In September 2021, a partnership between Sodexo and Ecolab Inc. emerged for the prevention of HAIs. The partnership has resulted in a new program called Protecta Plus which assists hospitals and medical clinics in better prevention of hospital-acquired infections in the USA.

In November 2021, the acquisition of Regulatory Compliance Associates (RCA) by Sotera Health Company has aided the expansion of quality, technical consulting, and regulatory capabilities in the USA.

Regional Dominance:

North America to dominate the global market during the projection period.

North America dominated the global hospital-acquired control market in 2021 with over 39% of the global market share. The same trend is expected in the future owing to excellent strategic decisions and collaborations between healthcare facilities and manufacturers to expand their user database. The rigorous initiatives by private companies to penetrate markets like Africa and the Middle East are expected to aid regional growth in the coming years.

Asia-Pacific is expected to generate high CAGR in the coming years owing to an increased number of medical facilities thus propelling the use of HAI control methods, strict government regulations to maintain safety standards, and generally improving healthcare infrastructure. Asia Pacific Society of Infection Control is a non-government body aiding research on the prevention of the spread of HAIs.

Europe is expected to grow significantly because of the rising number of surgical medical cases and developed healthcare facilities.

Global Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market is segmented as follows:

Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market: By Infection Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Bloodstream Infections

Hospital-acquired Pneumonia

Infections

Gastrointestinal Infections

Surgical Site

UTIs

Others

Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market: By Products & Services Outlook (2022-2028)

Protective Barriers

Cleaning & Disinfection Products

Sterilization

Endoscope Reprocessing Products

Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market: By End-User Outlook (2022-2028)

Surgical Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Others

Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

