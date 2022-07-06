WAVESTONE: Liquidity contract half-year report

On 30 June 2022 and according to Wavestone's agreement with Portzamparc, the following means were dedicated to implement the liquidity contract:
- 19,028 Wavestone shares;
- € 606,703.31 in cash.
Note that at the launch of the contract (on the date of entry into force of the contract, in accordance with AMF decision no 2018-01 of 2 July 2018 - position on 31/12/2018), the means were the following:
- 36,611 Wavestone shares;
- € 88,633.74 in cash.
Trading summary for the first half of 2022:
|Purchases
|78,187 shares
|€ 3,712,912.44
|889 transactions
|Sales
|75,924 shares
|€ 3,613,108.80
|840 transactions
About Wavestone
In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large companies and organizations in their most critical transformations, with the ambition of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. It's an ambition anchored in the firm's DNA and embodied in the signature "The Positive Way."
Wavestone draws on about 4,000 employees across Europe - where it is a leading independent player in consulting, the United States and Asia.
Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.
|Wavestone
Pascal Imbert
CEO
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00
Benjamin Clément
Financial Communication
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00
|Actus
Mathieu Omnes
Investor and Analyst Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
Deborah Schwartz
Press relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35
Details[1] of the transactions executed: purchases on the one hand and sales on the other hand; in an aggregated table for each trading day of the 1st half of 2022
|PURCHASES
|SALES
|Date
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Traded capital
in euros
|Date
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Traded capital
in euros
|TOTAL
|889
|78,187
|3,712,912.44
|TOTAL
|840
|75,924
|3,613,108.80
|01/03/2022
|10
|943
|50,204.57
|01/03/2022
|1
|100
|5,400
|01/05/2022
|5
|500
|26,660
|01/04/2022
|9
|900
|47,880
|01/06/2022
|12
|900
|47,130.03
|01/05/2022
|4
|362
|19,500.4
|01/07/2022
|3
|300
|15,260.01
|01/07/2022
|5
|500
|25,820
|01/10/2022
|15
|1,250
|63,540
|01/10/2022
|2
|200
|10,380
|01/12/2022
|5
|461
|23,526.58
|01/11/2022
|7
|619
|31,180.39
|01/13/2022
|7
|700
|36,280.02
|01/12/2022
|7
|620
|32,047.99
|01/14/2022
|7
|650
|33,300.02
|01/13/2022
|6
|455
|23,817.61
|01/17/2022
|1
|100
|5,020
|01/14/2022
|1
|32
|1,644.8
|01/18/2022
|12
|1,100
|56,749.99
|01/17/2022
|10
|929
|47,779.58
|01/19/2022
|7
|674
|33,366.17
|01/18/2022
|4
|400
|21,200
|01/20/2022
|2
|200
|9,950
|01/19/2022
|2
|200
|10,140
|01/21/2022
|8
|700
|35,669.97
|01/20/2022
|15
|1,500
|75,550.05
|01/24/2022
|15
|1,300
|63,169.99
|01/25/2022
|12
|1,200
|57,639.96
|01/25/2022
|7
|693
|32,448.2
|01/26/2022
|10
|1,000
|49,210
|01/27/2022
|11
|1,100
|53,800.01
|01/27/2022
|1
|1
|49
|01/28/2022
|8
|800
|38,540
|01/28/2022
|9
|859
|41,805.64
|01/31/2022
|12
|1,200
|58,479.96
|01/31/2022
|4
|400
|19,720
|02/01/2022
|1
|100
|4,940
|02/01/2022
|10
|1,000
|49,520
|02/02/2022
|3
|300
|14,970
|02/02/2022
|5
|500
|25,110
|02/03/2022
|7
|700
|34,590.01
|02/03/2022
|9
|900
|44,929.98
|02/04/2022
|5
|500
|24,590
|02/04/2022
|6
|408
|20,279.8
|02/07/2022
|14
|1,200
|57,699.96
|02/08/2022
|6
|600
|28,720.02
|02/08/2022
|3
|300
|14,250
|02/09/2022
|12
|1,101
|54,178.12
|02/09/2022
|2
|2
|96.2
|02/10/2022
|5
|471
|23,418.69
|02/10/2022
|6
|538
|26,589.57
|02/11/2022
|4
|400
|19,860
|02/11/2022
|1
|100
|4,940
|02/15/2022
|5
|500
|24,300
|02/14/2022
|7
|700
|33,939.99
|02/16/2022
|7
|452
|22,304.48
|02/15/2022
|1
|30
|1,440
|02/17/2022
|13
|1,153
|55,780.99
|02/16/2022
|10
|901
|43,618.94
|02/18/2022
|1
|100
|4,880
|02/17/2022
|2
|101
|4,787.4
|02/21/2022
|1
|100
|4,670
|02/18/2022
|15
|1,500
|71,650.05
|02/22/2022
|21
|2,100
|92,239.98
|02/21/2022
|9
|750
|34,392.98
|02/23/2022
|8
|800
|35,980
|02/22/2022
|9
|800
|33,890
|02/24/2022
|1
|15
|636
|02/23/2022
|9
|650
|28,990
|02/25/2022
|16
|800
|34,520
|02/24/2022
|6
|600
|25,189.98
|02/28/2022
|2
|102
|4,437.4
|02/25/2022
|1
|100
|4,150
|03/01/2022
|6
|600
|26,419.98
|02/28/2022
|11
|900
|39,009.96
|03/02/2022
|9
|801
|35,523.87
|03/01/2022
|8
|800
|34,760
|03/03/2022
|3
|299
|13,375.29
|03/02/2022
|9
|701
|30,513.9
|03/04/2022
|6
|600
|25,219.98
|03/03/2022
|11
|901
|39,622.2
|03/07/2022
|20
|1,756
|74,332.88
|03/04/2022
|14
|1,200
|49,620
|03/08/2022
|11
|1,100
|48,400
|03/07/2022
|6
|600
|23,940
|03/09/2022
|14
|1,132
|50,428.45
|03/08/2022
|9
|900
|39,130.02
|03/10/2022
|11
|900
|41,229.99
|03/10/2022
|3
|300
|13,590
|03/11/2022
|7
|700
|33,219.97
|03/11/2022
|10
|903
|41,997.36
|03/14/2022
|7
|700
|32,500.02
|03/14/2022
|7
|700
|31,889.97
|03/16/2022
|11
|1,100
|48,579.96
|03/15/2022
|19
|1,350
|58,730
|03/17/2022
|6
|510
|23,060.98
|03/17/2022
|13
|1,131
|50,006.15
|03/18/2022
|10
|996
|43,126
|03/18/2022
|14
|1,400
|59,430
|03/21/2022
|12
|1,056
|46,521.24
|03/21/2022
|4
|400
|17,300
|03/22/2022
|9
|900
|40,449.96
|03/22/2022
|8
|738
|32,768.23
|03/23/2022
|10
|901
|41,135.34
|03/23/2022
|11
|1,001
|45,185.34
|03/25/2022
|8
|701
|31,995.18
|03/24/2022
|12
|1,000
|45,200
|03/28/2022
|9
|831
|37,572.92
|03/25/2022
|9
|801
|36,165.23
|03/29/2022
|8
|800
|36,250
|03/28/2022
|6
|501
|22,234.28
|03/30/2022
|4
|400
|18,590
|03/29/2022
|3
|201
|8,994.61
|03/31/2022
|7
|700
|31,990
|03/30/2022
|9
|900
|41,249.97
|04/04/2022
|8
|800
|36,460
|04/01/2022
|9
|820
|37,325.99
|04/05/2022
|3
|300
|13,940.01
|04/05/2022
|12
|1,100
|50,180.02
|04/06/2022
|12
|1,103
|48,773.78
|04/06/2022
|7
|700
|30,590
|04/07/2022
|10
|966
|43,326.65
|04/07/2022
|6
|600
|26,629.98
|04/08/2022
|7
|616
|27,724.8
|04/08/2022
|5
|500
|22,300
|04/11/2022
|9
|900
|40,950
|04/11/2022
|2
|200
|9,000
|04/12/2022
|4
|400
|18,220
|04/12/2022
|8
|700
|31,695.02
|04/13/2022
|10
|1,000
|46,010
|04/13/2022
|18
|1,733
|78,643.37
|04/14/2022
|9
|684
|31,046.08
|04/19/2022
|5
|304
|14,014.1
|04/19/2022
|4
|203
|9,449.51
|04/20/2022
|7
|601
|27,796.67
|04/20/2022
|13
|1,102
|51,774.27
|04/21/2022
|5
|350
|16,605.51
|04/21/2022
|9
|702
|33,706.18
|04/22/2022
|5
|401
|18,952.7
|04/22/2022
|5
|317
|15,155.71
|04/25/2022
|8
|600
|28,302.48
|04/25/2022
|11
|974
|46,317.3
|04/26/2022
|7
|555
|26,214.7
|04/26/2022
|7
|601
|28,727.5
|04/27/2022
|4
|326
|15,186.38
|04/27/2022
|9
|900
|42,470.01
|04/28/2022
|2
|44
|2,091.4
|04/28/2022
|8
|800
|38,540
|05/02/2022
|4
|400
|19,900
|04/29/2022
|13
|1,050
|52,274.99
|05/03/2022
|13
|1,466
|75,209.76
|05/02/2022
|14
|1,250
|63,170
|05/04/2022
|13
|1,300
|65,830.05
|05/03/2022
|8
|550
|28,650
|05/05/2022
|14
|1,301
|65,684.89
|05/04/2022
|4
|400
|20,490
|05/06/2022
|10
|900
|44,720.01
|05/05/2022
|11
|1,000
|51,220
|05/09/2022
|9
|900
|43,440.03
|05/09/2022
|4
|307
|15,044.41
|05/10/2022
|13
|1,050
|48,722.52
|05/11/2022
|7
|700
|32,198.39
|05/11/2022
|8
|800
|36,380
|05/12/2022
|3
|112
|5,120
|05/12/2022
|8
|704
|32,043.97
|05/13/2022
|13
|1,300
|61,425
|05/16/2022
|5
|500
|24,485
|05/16/2022
|8
|800
|39,710
|05/17/2022
|8
|800
|40,420
|05/17/2022
|9
|900
|45,819.99
|05/18/2022
|12
|1,038
|52,932.81
|05/18/2022
|17
|1,401
|72,111.99
|05/19/2022
|12
|970
|49,159.02
|05/19/2022
|2
|149
|7,598.81
|05/20/2022
|5
|305
|15,554.21
|05/20/2022
|11
|1,001
|51,581.03
|05/23/2022
|5
|401
|20,701.99
|05/23/2022
|10
|801
|41,782
|05/24/2022
|10
|809
|41,956.6
|05/24/2022
|11
|851
|44,672.22
|05/25/2022
|8
|800
|41,460
|05/25/2022
|7
|700
|36,750
|05/26/2022
|6
|553
|28,905.97
|05/26/2022
|11
|800
|42,470
|05/27/2022
|12
|810
|43,383.03
|05/27/2022
|2
|200
|10,750
|05/30/2022
|8
|701
|37,404.31
|05/30/2022
|8
|701
|38,094.3
|05/31/2022
|20
|1,901
|97,720.52
|05/31/2022
|1
|1
|53
|06/01/2022
|12
|1,101
|54,711
|06/01/2022
|8
|901
|46,251.03
|06/02/2022
|3
|146
|7,262
|06/02/2022
|6
|698
|35,316.99
|06/03/2022
|8
|750
|37,507.5
|06/03/2022
|6
|400
|20,210
|06/06/2022
|3
|201
|10,059.41
|06/06/2022
|5
|500
|24,900
|06/07/2022
|8
|800
|39,460
|06/07/2022
|3
|300
|14,835
|06/08/2022
|6
|500
|24,630
|06/09/2022
|3
|340
|16,723.99
|06/09/2022
|8
|622
|30,444.41
|06/10/2022
|1
|120
|5,766
|06/10/2022
|12
|680
|32,352.02
|06/13/2022
|2
|200
|9,130
|06/13/2022
|7
|500
|22,660
|06/15/2022
|8
|800
|34,620
|06/14/2022
|7
|350
|15,270.01
|06/16/2022
|2
|101
|4,308.05
|06/15/2022
|3
|200
|8,600
|06/17/2022
|7
|700
|30,450
|06/16/2022
|7
|481
|20,467.03
|06/20/2022
|2
|200
|8,760
|06/17/2022
|1
|70
|2,975
|06/21/2022
|8
|650
|28,577.51
|06/20/2022
|5
|450
|19,459.98
|06/22/2022
|3
|300
|13,344.99
|06/21/2022
|1
|7
|302.75
|06/23/2022
|6
|530
|23,504.02
|06/22/2022
|6
|400
|17,640
|06/24/2022
|12
|957
|43,489.91
|06/23/2022
|4
|400
|17,580
|06/27/2022
|4
|400
|18,060
|06/24/2022
|7
|700
|31,535
|06/28/2022
|8
|800
|36,255.04
|06/27/2022
|3
|300
|13,410
|06/30/2022
|5
|423
|18,575.45
|06/28/2022
|1
|15
|670.5
|06/29/2022
|7
|500
|22,160
|06/30/2022
|3
|300
|13,065
[1] Number of transactions and volume (number of shares and traded capital)
