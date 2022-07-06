Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Klartext nach 45.000%-Prognose! Heute um 22:15 Uhr wird es spannend!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JSDZ ISIN: FR0013357621 Ticker-Symbol: 2WSA 
Frankfurt
06.07.22
08:08 Uhr
46,100 Euro
-0,600
-1,28 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WAVESTONE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WAVESTONE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,75047,70019:22
Actusnews Wire
06.07.2022 | 18:12
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WAVESTONE: Liquidity contract half-year report

On 30 June 2022 and according to Wavestone's agreement with Portzamparc, the following means were dedicated to implement the liquidity contract:

  • 19,028 Wavestone shares;
  • € 606,703.31 in cash.

Note that at the launch of the contract (on the date of entry into force of the contract, in accordance with AMF decision no 2018-01 of 2 July 2018 - position on 31/12/2018), the means were the following:

  • 36,611 Wavestone shares;
  • € 88,633.74 in cash.

Trading summary for the first half of 2022:

Purchases78,187 shares € 3,712,912.44889 transactions
Sales75,924 shares € 3,613,108.80840 transactions

About Wavestone

In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large companies and organizations in their most critical transformations, with the ambition of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. It's an ambition anchored in the firm's DNA and embodied in the signature "The Positive Way."

Wavestone draws on about 4,000 employees across Europe - where it is a leading independent player in consulting, the United States and Asia.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

Wavestone
Pascal Imbert
CEO
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00
Benjamin Clément
Financial Communication
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00		Actus
Mathieu Omnes
Investor and Analyst Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
Deborah Schwartz
Press relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35

Details[1] of the transactions executed: purchases on the one hand and sales on the other hand; in an aggregated table for each trading day of the 1st half of 2022

PURCHASES SALES
DateNumber of transactionsNumber of sharesTraded capital
in euros		 DateNumber of transactionsNumber of sharesTraded capital
in euros
TOTAL88978,1873,712,912.44 TOTAL84075,9243,613,108.80
01/03/20221094350,204.57 01/03/202211005,400
01/05/2022550026,660 01/04/2022990047,880
01/06/20221290047,130.03 01/05/2022436219,500.4
01/07/2022330015,260.01 01/07/2022550025,820
01/10/2022151,25063,540 01/10/2022220010,380
01/12/2022546123,526.58 01/11/2022761931,180.39
01/13/2022770036,280.02 01/12/2022762032,047.99
01/14/2022765033,300.02 01/13/2022645523,817.61
01/17/202211005,020 01/14/20221321,644.8
01/18/2022121,10056,749.99 01/17/20221092947,779.58
01/19/2022767433,366.17 01/18/2022440021,200
01/20/202222009,950 01/19/2022220010,140
01/21/2022870035,669.97 01/20/2022151,50075,550.05
01/24/2022151,30063,169.99 01/25/2022121,20057,639.96
01/25/2022769332,448.2 01/26/2022101,00049,210
01/27/2022111,10053,800.01 01/27/20221149
01/28/2022880038,540 01/28/2022985941,805.64
01/31/2022121,20058,479.96 01/31/2022440019,720
02/01/202211004,940 02/01/2022101,00049,520
02/02/2022330014,970 02/02/2022550025,110
02/03/2022770034,590.01 02/03/2022990044,929.98
02/04/2022550024,590 02/04/2022640820,279.8
02/07/2022141,20057,699.96 02/08/2022660028,720.02
02/08/2022330014,250 02/09/2022121,10154,178.12
02/09/20222296.2 02/10/2022547123,418.69
02/10/2022653826,589.57 02/11/2022440019,860
02/11/202211004,940 02/15/2022550024,300
02/14/2022770033,939.99 02/16/2022745222,304.48
02/15/20221301,440 02/17/2022131,15355,780.99
02/16/20221090143,618.94 02/18/202211004,880
02/17/202221014,787.4 02/21/202211004,670
02/18/2022151,50071,650.05 02/22/2022212,10092,239.98
02/21/2022975034,392.98 02/23/2022880035,980
02/22/2022980033,890 02/24/2022115636
02/23/2022965028,990 02/25/20221680034,520
02/24/2022660025,189.98 02/28/202221024,437.4
02/25/202211004,150 03/01/2022660026,419.98
02/28/20221190039,009.96 03/02/2022980135,523.87
03/01/2022880034,760 03/03/2022329913,375.29
03/02/2022970130,513.9 03/04/2022660025,219.98
03/03/20221190139,622.2 03/07/2022201,75674,332.88
03/04/2022141,20049,620 03/08/2022111,10048,400
03/07/2022660023,940 03/09/2022141,13250,428.45
03/08/2022990039,130.02 03/10/20221190041,229.99
03/10/2022330013,590 03/11/2022770033,219.97
03/11/20221090341,997.36 03/14/2022770032,500.02
03/14/2022770031,889.97 03/16/2022111,10048,579.96
03/15/2022191,35058,730 03/17/2022651023,060.98
03/17/2022131,13150,006.15 03/18/20221099643,126
03/18/2022141,40059,430 03/21/2022121,05646,521.24
03/21/2022440017,300 03/22/2022990040,449.96
03/22/2022873832,768.23 03/23/20221090141,135.34
03/23/2022111,00145,185.34 03/25/2022870131,995.18
03/24/2022121,00045,200 03/28/2022983137,572.92
03/25/2022980136,165.23 03/29/2022880036,250
03/28/2022650122,234.28 03/30/2022440018,590
03/29/202232018,994.61 03/31/2022770031,990
03/30/2022990041,249.97 04/04/2022880036,460
04/01/2022982037,325.99 04/05/2022330013,940.01
04/05/2022121,10050,180.02 04/06/2022121,10348,773.78
04/06/2022770030,590 04/07/20221096643,326.65
04/07/2022660026,629.98 04/08/2022761627,724.8
04/08/2022550022,300 04/11/2022990040,950
04/11/202222009,000 04/12/2022440018,220
04/12/2022870031,695.02 04/13/2022101,00046,010
04/13/2022181,73378,643.37 04/14/2022968431,046.08
04/19/2022530414,014.1 04/19/202242039,449.51
04/20/2022760127,796.67 04/20/2022131,10251,774.27
04/21/2022535016,605.51 04/21/2022970233,706.18
04/22/2022540118,952.7 04/22/2022531715,155.71
04/25/2022860028,302.48 04/25/20221197446,317.3
04/26/2022755526,214.7 04/26/2022760128,727.5
04/27/2022432615,186.38 04/27/2022990042,470.01
04/28/20222442,091.4 04/28/2022880038,540
05/02/2022440019,900 04/29/2022131,05052,274.99
05/03/2022131,46675,209.76 05/02/2022141,25063,170
05/04/2022131,30065,830.05 05/03/2022855028,650
05/05/2022141,30165,684.89 05/04/2022440020,490
05/06/20221090044,720.01 05/05/2022111,00051,220
05/09/2022990043,440.03 05/09/2022430715,044.41
05/10/2022131,05048,722.52 05/11/2022770032,198.39
05/11/2022880036,380 05/12/202231125,120
05/12/2022870432,043.97 05/13/2022131,30061,425
05/16/2022550024,485 05/16/2022880039,710
05/17/2022880040,420 05/17/2022990045,819.99
05/18/2022121,03852,932.81 05/18/2022171,40172,111.99
05/19/20221297049,159.02 05/19/202221497,598.81
05/20/2022530515,554.21 05/20/2022111,00151,581.03
05/23/2022540120,701.99 05/23/20221080141,782
05/24/20221080941,956.6 05/24/20221185144,672.22
05/25/2022880041,460 05/25/2022770036,750
05/26/2022655328,905.97 05/26/20221180042,470
05/27/20221281043,383.03 05/27/2022220010,750
05/30/2022870137,404.31 05/30/2022870138,094.3
05/31/2022201,90197,720.52 05/31/20221153
06/01/2022121,10154,711 06/01/2022890146,251.03
06/02/202231467,262 06/02/2022669835,316.99
06/03/2022875037,507.5 06/03/2022640020,210
06/06/2022320110,059.41 06/06/2022550024,900
06/07/2022880039,460 06/07/2022330014,835
06/08/2022650024,630 06/09/2022334016,723.99
06/09/2022862230,444.41 06/10/202211205,766
06/10/20221268032,352.02 06/13/202222009,130
06/13/2022750022,660 06/15/2022880034,620
06/14/2022735015,270.01 06/16/202221014,308.05
06/15/202232008,600 06/17/2022770030,450
06/16/2022748120,467.03 06/20/202222008,760
06/17/20221702,975 06/21/2022865028,577.51
06/20/2022545019,459.98 06/22/2022330013,344.99
06/21/202217302.75 06/23/2022653023,504.02
06/22/2022640017,640 06/24/20221295743,489.91
06/23/2022440017,580 06/27/2022440018,060
06/24/2022770031,535 06/28/2022880036,255.04
06/27/2022330013,410 06/30/2022542318,575.45
06/28/2022115670.5
06/29/2022750022,160
06/30/2022330013,065

[1] Number of transactions and volume (number of shares and traded capital)

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: ymeeY5psYm/HmGycZJxtbZVml2ppyJWUamedk5RrY5uanJxpxWhpacqeZnBmmG1v
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-75389-wavestone_cp-bilan-semestriel-contrat-liquidite_060722-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
WAVESTONE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.