At 8% CAGR, Global Endocrine Peptide Test Market Size & Share to Surpass US$ 11 Billion By 2028 | Endocrine Peptide Test | Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report By Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global endocrine peptide test market was worth around $7.04 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around $11 billion by 2028 at a CAGR rate of 8% over the forecast period.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Endocrine Peptide Test Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Endocrine Peptide Test Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 8 % (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Endocrine Peptide Test Market was valued approximately USD 7.04 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 11 Billion by 2028.

North America leads as the major contributor to the global endocrine peptide tests market due to the excessive presence of endocrine disorders in that region.

Western Europe trails as the second-best contributor to the global market owing to the improving healthcare infrastructures. Government initiatives to ease the affordability and accessibility of healthcare services trigger a huge demand thereby improving the market rate as well.

The endocrine peptide tests conducted in recent times are now integrated with mass spectrometry to increase the accuracy of the result.

Lack of awareness and appropriate healthcare infrastructures to provide these tests in developing countries also lessen the consumption of these diagnostic tests.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Endocrine Peptide Test Market By Test Type (Dehydroepiandrosterone Sulfate, Progesterone, Luteinizing Hormone, Thyroid Prolactin, Estradiol, Gonadotropin, Thyroid-stimulating Hormone, and Others), By End-User (Clinics, Healthcare Centers, Hospitals, and Commercial Laboratories), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 - 2028." into their research database.

Endocrine Peptide Test Market: Overview

Endocrine peptide test is done to measure the level of C-peptide present in the bloodstream. They are very similar to insulin and they both are found in equal quantities in the body. The quantity of glucose is managed by insulin. The C-peptide measures the insulin secreted by the pancreas.

The sugar level in a person has no bearing on the c-peptide. It just gives the measure to indicate the insulin levels to test whether they are normal or below nominal. C-peptide is otherwise termed a connecting peptide. It is basically 31-amino acid polypeptide. This test is done to check whether somebody is diabetic-prone or the type of diabetes they have.

The test is basically performed by injecting the glucose inside the body and radiating energy. This will show the result as to what amount of C-peptide is actually present. They are also used to diagnose similar diseases with the measurement of C-peptide levels in the blood serum.

Industry Dynamics:

Endocrine Peptide Test Market: Growth Drivers

Prevalence of diabetes amongst the masses induces market growth

One of the main factors that propel the demand for endocrine peptide testing is the extreme prevalence of diabetic patients all over the world. Thyroid disorders and infertility have also been very predominant in recent times which triggers excessive leverage of endocrine peptide tests.

The other factors which drive market growth t a large extent are supposed to be the decreasing level of immunity in people across the world. There is always a high risk of contracting any chronic diseases because of the complications that prevail today amongst people. Technological advancements in medical fields with testing and diagnosing methods have become more prominent and any infrastructural improvisations along those lines are welcomed & accepted exclusively. This also boosts growth in the global endocrine peptide test market as many people consume the test in excess.

Home-based diagnoses for all sicknesses and diseases are also gaining a lot of demand. The easily accessible kits make the testing easier for people as the geriatric population in every region has increased to a certain level. The complications and risk of developing chronic diseases amongst the older population have triggered them to opt for self-diagnosis and treatment methods. These cost-effective diagnostic kits for home testing also improve the leverage quotient of the tests thereby spiking up the market rate.

Endocrine Peptide Test Market: Restraints

High costs associated with endocrine peptide testing methods hamper the market growth.

The cost and expenses associated with these testing methods impede market growth to a certain extent. Lack of awareness and appropriate healthcare infrastructures to provide these tests in developing countries also lessen the consumption of these diagnostic tests. All these factors restrain the market growth of endocrine peptide tests to a large extent.

Endocrine Peptide Test Market: Opportunities

Advancement in the endocrine testing method to bring precision is a great opportunity for market expansion.

The endocrine peptide tests conducted in recent times are now integrated with mass spectrometry to increase the accuracy of the result. This aids the testing methods to be fully automated and brings precision to the output thereby improving the consumption rate. This factor provides lucrative opportunities for market expansion in the future.

Endocrine Peptide Test Market: Challenges

High costs associated with these testing methods pose a challenge to the market

The affordability and accessibility of these endocrine testing in developing countries are still a problem due to the high cost associated with these testing methods. The rising prominence of diseases and chronic illness across the world trigger people to opt for low-cost testing methods. This factor poses a challenge to the market growth of the global endocrine peptide test market.

Lack of proper healthcare infrastructure also poses a challenge to the market growth

Many developing countries across the world suffer from the evident lack of good healthcare infrastructures to support such testing methods. Hence the accessibility of these endocrine peptide testing methods is very low which induces a challenge to the global market.

Global Endocrine Peptide Test Market: Segmentation

The global endocrine peptide test market is fragmented into its test type, end-user industry, and region.

On the basis of the test type, the global market is segregated into dehydroepiandrosterone sulfate, progesterone, luteinizing hormone, thyroid prolactin, oestradiol, human chorionic gonadotropin, thyroid-stimulating hormone, and others. On the basis of the end-user industry, the market is categorized into clinics, healthcare centers, hospitals, and commercial laboratories.

List of Key Players of Endocrine Peptide Test Market :

Agilent Technologies

Abbott Laboratories

Biomedical Diagnostics

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Hoffman- La Roche Ltd

ImmunoDX

Laboratory Corporation

Nano Entek

Siemens AG

Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

BioMerieux.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 7.04 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 11 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 8 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Agilent Technologies, Abbott Laboratories, Biomedical Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Hoffman- La Roche Ltd, ImmunoDX, Laboratory Corporation, Nano Entek, Siemens AG, Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc., and BioMerieux.

Recent Developments

In June 2022 , at ENDO 2022, the Endocrine Society presented a clinical study about the development of PEC-Direct, a stem cell-based therapy to treat high-risk type 1 diabetes. It is deemed to function as a replacement pancreas.

Regional Dominance:

North America to dominate the global market during the projection period.

North America leads as the major contributor to the global endocrine peptide tests market due to the excessive presence of endocrine disorders in that region. There is also an increase in the overall rate of the geriatric population which leads to an increase in the leverage of endocrine tests. Western Europe trails as the second-best contributor to the global market owing to the improving healthcare infrastructures. Government initiatives to ease the affordability and accessibility of healthcare services trigger a huge demand thereby improving the market rate as well.

Global Endocrine Peptide Test Market is segmented as follows:

Endocrine Peptide Test Market: By Test-Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Dehydroepiandrosterone Sulphate

Progesterone

Luteinizing hormone

Thyroid Prolactin

Oestradiol

Human Chorionic Gonadotropin

Thyroid-stimulating Hormone

Others

Endocrine Peptide Test Market: By End-User Outlook (2022-2028)

Clinics

Healthcare Centers

Hospitals

Commercial Laboratories

Endocrine Peptide Test Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

