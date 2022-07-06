BHMI, a leading provider of enterprise software applications and creator of the Concourse Financial Software Suite, and Payshop, a subsidiary of Banco CTT and part of the CTT Group, received the "Editor's Choice Award" at the recent PayTech Awards 2022 ceremony in London on July 1.

Produced and hosted by FinTech Futures, the awards program recognizes innovation in the finance and payment industries worldwide, celebrating the leaders and solutions that help drive it.

The two companies were recently named as finalists for the program's "PayTech Team of the Year" category, which lauds teams whose efforts have stood out for their exceptional teamwork and collaborative spirit in producing outstanding results. Payshop selected BHMI's Concourse Financial Software Suite to power its transformative business initiative to create a single unified back-office solution for all payment services, expanding its omnichannel capabilities to adapt to the needs of e-commerce, digital payment gateways and the ever-growing demand for digital payment solutions.

"We are excited to be selected for this prestigious award," said Tiago Mota, CEO of Payshop. "Selecting BHMI and its Concourse platform and as our partner in this critical technology transformation journey has proven a tremendous value. The implementation team displayed its dedication, industry knowledge and professionalism throughout the entire project, and we look forward to many more chapters to come in our partnership."

"It is an honor to be chosen as this year's 'Editor's Choice Award' winner alongside our partners at Payshop and I would like to thank the judges and Fintech Futures for their recognition," said Jack Baldwin, CEO of BHMI. "I am proud of the collaboration between the BHMI and Payshop teams and the return on investment that this project has generated for both organizations. This recognition highlights our commitment to providing our clients with the adaptable and scalable back office solutions they need to meet the demands of today and tomorrow."

To learn more about the program and see a full list of the 2022 winners, visit https://informaconnect.com/paytech-awards/winners-highly-commended/.

About BHMI

BHMI is a leading provider of software solutions focused on the back office processing of electronic payment transactions. The company is best known as the creator of the Concourse Financial Software Suite, a cohesive collection of back office products that allow companies to quickly and easily adapt to the rapidly changing payments landscape. As a modular solution that includes settlement, reconciliation, fees processing and disputes workflow management, Concourse reduces the cost and complexity of back office processing and enables organizations to modernize payments processing. Concourse's continuous processing architecture and powerful rules engine are ideally suited for real-time payment methods such as P2P and enable companies to perform back office processing for any type of payment transaction. To learn more about BHMI, please visit www.bhmi.com.

About Payshop

Payshop is a subsidiary of Banco CTT and part of the CTT Group. As a Payment Institution, with 20 years of existence, Payshop is regulated by Banco de Portugal and provides a diverse portfolio of payment services offered to both Portuguese citizens and client businesses. This includes payment services such as billing collections, mobile top-up, toll payments, tax payments, and much more. For more information, please visit www.payshop.pt.

