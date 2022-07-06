Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
PR Newswire
06.07.2022
Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Investor Presentation

PR Newswire

London, July 6

To: RNS
Date:6 July 2022
Company: Balanced Commercial Property Trust Limited
LEI Number: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397
Subject: Investor Presentation

BALANCED COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRUST LIMITED is pleased to announce that Richard Kirby, Fund Manager, will provide a live presentation as an Investor Update via the Investor Meet Company platform on 12th July 2022 at 2:00pm BST.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet BALANCED COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRUST LIMITED via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/balanced-commercial-property-trust-limited/register-investor

Investors who already follow BALANCED COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRUST LIMITED on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

© 2022 PR Newswire
