American Power Group Corporation: American Power Group Announces Conversion Of $1.97 Million Of Short-Term Obligations Into Common Stock At $0.25 Per Share

ALGONA, IA / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2022 / American Power Group Corporation ("APG") (OTC Pink:APGI) announces the conversion of $1.97 million of convertible notes and associated accrued interest into 7,861,172 shares of unregistered common stock pursuant to the term of a May 2018 agreement with certain note holders, including APG's Chairman and CEO/CFO.

Chuck Coppa, APG's CEO/CFO stated, "We continue our efforts to strengthen our balance sheet and have reduced our overall corporate debt over the past 18 months by approximately $6.8 million, including $1.8 million of long-term bank debt and the conversion of approximately $5 million of convertible debt and accrued interest, in the aggregate, which was converted at $0.25 per share, a portion of which is noted above."

About American Power Group Corporation ( www.americanpowergroupinc.com )

American Power Group's subsidiary, American Power Group Inc. provides cost effective dual fuel engine solutions to help accelerate an alternative fuel low-carbon future. Our patented Turbocharged Natural Gas® Dual Fuel Conversion Technology is a unique hardware and software solution that can enable existing high-horsepower vehicular and stationary diesel engines to safely displace a significant percentage of diesel with various forms of clean burning natural gas including low-carbon and negative-carbon renewable natural gas (RNG), captured flare-stack methane gas, conditioned well-head gas, bio-methane gas, compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquid natural gas (LNG). APG's dual fuel solution provides users with a proven technology to meet their Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance ("ESG") objectives by lowering criteria pollutants and greenhouse gas emissions.

