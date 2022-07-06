Middlesex, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2022) - The fastest-growing dumpster rental company in America, Bin There Dump That, has announced the expansion of its franchising opportunities across North America. Bin There Dump That is known for its bright green dumpsters and has experienced 30% growth in gross sales in the last two years. The number of locations has grown to 225 with 111 franchise operators, with most operating across multiple territories. The firm is on course to achieve its target of operating in more than 300 territories in the United States and Canada by 2028.

The company's growth has been powered by its easily scalable franchising model, allowing entrepreneurs to enter a huge industry they may not have considered before. Franchise operators are chosen for their general business and communication skills and are provided with one week of hands-on training at the company's headquarters covering operations, administration, marketing, truck, bin operations, and administration. In addition, every location is given a designated franchise support coach to provide advice and guidance on an ongoing basis. Franchise operators also work together to help each other with ideas to grow their businesses.

Territories are created based on several factors, including population, the number of single-family homes, and the average family income per home. The royalties are based on the number of trucks on the road as opposed to a percentage of gross sales. In the year to date, Bin There Dump That has already awarded 25 new franchise territories across North America.

Bin There Dump That was founded in 2001 with the mission of making Dumpster rental a simple and friendly experience. It offers cost-effective waste removal solutions for homeowners, contractors, and real estate agents. Its goal was to make the process as smooth as possible with friendly customer service, clean vehicles, and bins with unique bin sizes to cater to different needs. Every franchise location offers dumpsters ranging in size from 4 to 20 yards, and they are delivered on trucks similar to a typical tow truck. The dumpsters are placed on wooden planks to avoid damage to driveways. After the trash is removed, the driveway is cleaned to remove any remaining debris.

Commenting on the company's growth, John Ferracuti, Chief Operating Officer of Bin There Dump That, said, "Local mom and pop outlets might only have a few dumpsters and might not offer the highest level of customer service. On the other hand, the big players often have trucks and bins that are not designed for residential applications. Often, that equipment blocks driveways and creates an unpleasant experience in a typical residential neighborhood. We offer the best of both worlds. Our growth is powered by our franchise operators and the support they get by being part of the network. When a customer calls our franchise, they would be speaking to someone local who provides them with quick, simple, and friendly service. Our trucks are small and agile enough to fit into your driveway, thus helping you save labor and time. We deliver the dumpster to your doorstep and pick it up once you are done. This is a perfect time to become a Bin There Dump That franchise owner, as we focus on expanding our geographical footprint. The rate at which the number of our franchise operators has grown attests to the effectiveness of our franchise model."

