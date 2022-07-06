Regulatory News:

ORPEA (Paris:ORP):

Due to the expiry of the mandate of Deloitte Associés at the end of the next General Meeting, the Audit Committee, in coordination with the Executive Board, organised a selection process to study the candidates for the position of statutory auditor.

After examining the files and the submissions of the firms that responded to the call for tenders, ORPEA's Board of Directors, meeting on 1 July 2022, decided, on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, to submit to the General Meeting of Shareholders of 28 July 2022:

The appointment of Mazars S.A. as statutory auditor for a period of six financial years, i.e. until the end of the General Meeting called to approve the accounts for the financial year ending 31 December 2027;

The reappointment of Deloitte Associés as statutory auditor of the Company for a period of six financial years, i.e. until the end of the General Meeting called to approve the financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2027.

As part of the selection process, the teams from Mazars and Deloitte demonstrated their ability to audit the accounts of ORPEA SA and its subsidiaries according to best practices.

Moreover, it appeared that these two candidates were the best able to meet the requirement of a reinforced control of the Company while ensuring continuity alongside the third co-auditor, the firm Saint-Honoré BK&A, whose mandate is still in progress.

About ORPEA (www.orpea-corp.com)

Founded in 1989, ORPEA is one of the world leaders in Dependency care (nursing homes, assisted living, post-acute and rehabilitation hospitals, mental health hospitals, home care services)

ORPEA is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR0000184798) and is a member of the SBF 120, STOXX 600 Europe, MSCI Small Cap Europe and CAC Mid 60 indices.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220706005718/en/

