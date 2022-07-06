Regulatory News:

The Combined General Meeting (ordinary and extraordinary) of the Shareholders of ORPEA (Paris:ORP) (the "Company") will be held on Thursday July 28, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. (Paris time), at the Châteauform' Le Métropolitan, 13 ter, boulevard Berthier, 75017 Paris, France.

The preliminary notice to the meeting, including the agenda, the draft resolutions, as well as information regarding the formalities to participate and to vote at the Shareholders' Meeting, was published in the French Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires on June 22, 2022.

The notice of meeting was also published in the French Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires and Les Petites Affiches today.

It is specified that this notice of meeting modifies and completes the preliminary notice including the draft resolutions submitted to the vote of the Shareholders, following the decision of the Board of Directors of the Company on July 1, 2022 to modify the agenda and the draft resolutions initially presented with:

the appointment of four directors, Ms Isabelle Calvez, Mr David Hale, Mr Guillaume Pepy and Mr John Glen, in addition to Mr Laurent Guillot, Chief Executive Officer since 1 July 2022;1

the appointment of Mazars S.A. and the renewal of Deloitte Associés as Statutory Auditors; subject to the approval of the corresponding resolutions, the Company will be audited by three Statutory Auditors: Mazars S.A., Deloitte Associés and Saint-Honoré BK&A (whose mandate expires at the end of the 2026 Annual General Meeting);2

the approval of the fixed, variable and exceptional components of the total remuneration and benefits of in kind paid from 1 January to 28 July 2022 to Mr Philippe Charrier, who will step down as director at the end of the next Shareholders' Meeting.3

It is also specified that this notice of meeting mentions the inclusion of an item on the agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting, without a resolution submitted to the vote of the Shareholders, pursuant to Article L. 225-105 of the French Commercial Code.

This notice of meeting is available on the Company's website, as are the information and documents related to the Shareholders' Meeting, in particular those referred to in Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code, which may be consulted at the following address: https://www.orpea-corp.com/en/2011-12-21-17-09-36/shareholder-meeting/19-shareholders-en/372-%20general-shareholder-meeting-at-july-28-2022.

Any Shareholder may request documents and information referred to in Articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code from Société Générale Département Titres et Bourse Services des Assemblées 32 rue du Champ de Tir, CS 30812, 44308 Nantes Cedex 3, France (the centralizing establishment appointed by the Company).

The documents, which will be available on the Shareholders' Meeting's desk, can be consulted by the Shareholders at ORPEA, Service Relations Investisseurs, 12 rue Jean Jaurès, CS 10032, 93813 Puteaux Cedex, during a period of 15 days prior to the date of the Shareholders' Meeting.

About ORPEA (www.orpea-corp.com)

Founded in 1989, ORPEA is one of the world leaders in Dependency care (nursing homes, assisted living, post-acute and rehabilitation hospitals, mental health hospitals, home care services)

ORPEA is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR0000184798) and is a member of the SBF 120, STOXX 600 Europe, MSCI Small Cap Europe and CAC Mid 60 indices.

1 Detailed in the press release of 3 July 2022 "ORPEA announces major changes in its Board of Directors"

2 Detailed in the press release of 6 July 2022 "ORPEA proposes the appointment of Mazars S.A. and Deloitte Associés at the Annual General Meeting of 28 July 2022"

3 Detailed in the press release of 4 July 2022 "Information on the compensation and the financial conditions of the departure of Mr. Philippe Charrier"

