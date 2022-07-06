Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2022) - Green Panda Capital Corp. (TSXV: GPCC.P) ("Green Panda" or the "Company") announces that the Company and 1301666 B.C. Ltd. have mutually agreed to terminate the previously announced letter of intent ("LOI") in accordance with the terms of the LOI.

As a result, the proposed qualifying transaction, as described in the Company's press release dated April 1, 2022, will not proceed. Green Panda will continue to actively evaluate other opportunities and candidates with the objective to complete a Qualifying Transaction (as that term is defined in Policy 2.4 of the Exchange).

Trading of Green Panda common shares will resume once the Exchange has completed a resumption review.

For further information, please contact:

Green Panda Capital Corp.

Xin (Richard) Zhou

President and Chief Executive Officer

sukin21cn@hotmail.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/130159