Metavesco, Inc.: Metavesco Launches Weekly Twitter Space for All Things Web3

CUMMING, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2022 / Metavesco, Inc. (OTC PINK:MVCO) today announced that it is launching a weekly Twitter Spaces series.

The Twitter Space will be held on Monday's at 11am Eastern, beginning on July 11 and will be hosted by web3 influencers, @christinebarnum and @VoiceofDefi, with Metavesco CEO Ryan Schadel (@CRyanSchadel). The series is focused on entertainment and education in the new world of bridging stocks and the metaverse. The weekly space will be broadcast from the Metavesco Official Twitter Account, @metavesco and will be recorded for later distribution on the company's website.

About Metavesco

Metavesco is a publicly traded web 3 enterprise. The Company generates income as a liquidity provider and invests in promising NFT projects and virtual land, primarily on EVM protocols.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; and (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "can", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is included in the Company's filings on sec.gov.

CONTACT:

info@metavesco.com

(678) 341-5898

SOURCE: Metavesco, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/707590/Metavesco-Launches-Weekly-Twitter-Space-for-All-Things-Web3