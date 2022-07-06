Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2022) - Los Angeles based premium butcher shop "La Carniceria Meat Market" has announced its plans to open four new store locations nationwide. Founded by Luis Ruiz , La Carniceria Meat Market is a California based premium meat store and the only facility in the Los Angeles area to be part of the Japanese Kobe Beef Association. Making it one of the elite few to belong to the prestigious association. News of its expansions comes nearly after a decade servicing the Los Angeles area and state of California. The companies foundation shares a rich history. Originally an employee, CEO Luis Ruiz of Hispanic heritage, moved to Los Angeles at age 21. Picking up a job at local butcher shop in South Gate and learning the necessary skills and knowledge to embark on a business endeavor of his own. Over the course of the next few years Ruiz was able to buyout the very own shop that gave him his start. Shifting the companies vision to that of his own.

Luis Ruiz

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8723/130171_9751d64b0400cb58_001full.jpg

Upon the success of their LA flagship butcher shop, CEO Luis Ruiz and "La Carniceria Meat Market" have their ambitions set on opening 4 new exclusive butcher shop facilities in strategic regions nationwide in an effort to keep up with their growing demand for premium and rare meats. La Carniceria Meat Market has also shared the thought of franchising its business model in the near future. Providing the accessibility to premium quality meats for everyone worldwide .

Media Contact:

Patricia Torres

patty@bobbydeepresents.com

+1 917-302-4736

https://lacarniceriameatmarket.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/130171