Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2022) - YANGAROO Inc. (TSXV: YOO) (OTC Pink: YOOIF) ("Yangaroo", "Company"), a software leader in media asset workflow and distribution solutions, is pleased to announce the voting results from the Company's Annual General Meeting of shareholders held on June 28th, 2022 (the "Meeting").

The four nominees as proposed by the Company were re-elected to the board of directors, being Mr. Grant Schuetrumpf, Mr. Anthony Miller, Mr. Philip Benson and Mr. H. Shepard Boone, and the shareholders approved a resolution appointing Baker Tilly WM LLP as auditors for the Company for the ensuing year. The shareholders also re-approved the Company's Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan (the "SRP"), which under its terms requires reapproval by shareholders every 3 years. There were no changes to the SRP since it was initially approved.

The Company also obtained disinterested shareholder approval for its amended omnibus incentive plan (the "Plan"), which provides for a maximum of 8,720,200 common shares of the Company to be reserved for issuance under the Plan, remaining at 14% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company as at the date the Plan was approved by the directors of the Company. The Plan provides for 5,642,000 common shares (representing 9.1% of the 14%) to issuable pursuant to stock options and 3,078,200 (representing 4.9% of the 14%) to be issuable pursuant to all other awards, such as restricted share units, performance share units, deferred share units, and stock appreciation rights. The main purpose of the amendment was to replenish non-option awards that had vested during in 2022, in addition to making amendments to the Plan to bring it in line with the updated policy of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Plan is subject to the approval of the Exchange.

Yangaroo is a software leader in media asset workflow and distribution solutions for advertising, music, and awards industries. YANGAROO's patented Digital Media Distribution System is a leading secure business to business cloud-based solution that incorporates production services, traffic, clearance, delivery, analytics, and secure API integration for the industries various video and audio work-flow challenges.

YANGAROO has offices in Toronto, New York, and Los Angeles. YANGAROO trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol YOO and in the U.S. under OTC Pink: YOOIF.

