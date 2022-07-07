Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2022) - Centaurus Energy Inc. (TSXV: CTA) (OTC Pink: CTARF) ("Centaurus" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of William A. Schubin to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Schubin is a private investor with experience in a variety of industries including financial services/insurance, real estate, technology and energy. Earlier in his career he was an investment banker with Bear Stearns and Rothschild and served as a Bank Examiner with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Mr. Schubin replaces Steven (Shlomo) Azarbad, who has resigned as a director of the Corporation. The Corporation thanks Mr. Azarbad for his contributions to the Corporation and wishes him well on his future endeavours.

About Centaurus Energy

Centaurus is an independent upstream oil and gas company with both conventional and unconventional oil and gas operations in Argentina. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol CTA and on the OTC Pink Market under the symbol CTARF.

