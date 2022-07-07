Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2022) - Coho Collective Kitchens Inc. (TSXV: COHO) ("Coho" or the "Company") announces today the appointment of BDO Canada LLP (the "Successor Auditor") of Vancouver, British Columbia as auditor for the Company until the close of the next annual general meeting of the Company's shareholders and the resignation of Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton LaBonte LLP ("DMCL" or the "Former Auditor").

There were no reservations in the Former Auditor's reports in connection with the financial statements of the Company since the Former Auditor's appointment; and any periods subsequent for which an audit report was issued and preceding the effective date of expiry of the Former Auditor's term of office. The change of auditors is in alignment with the Company's strategy and will ensure that it is adequately positioned for ongoing growth.

The Company confirms that there have been no reportable events as defined in the National Instrument 51-102 and, in its opinion, there are no reportable events pending.

Coho and the Board of Directors would like to extend their thanks to DMCL for their auditing services to date.

About Coho

Coho is a growth stage, community-driven, commercial real estate and food technology company that provides private and shared kitchen and production space to food companies from start-ups to restaurant groups seeking turnkey solutions and business services. Each of the Company's customers, called "Members", are revenue generating companies that have signed a membership agreement with Coho for an agreed upon term. The concept falls in line with a rapidly growing trend in the food-delivery industry creating a market for delivery-only and/or virtual restaurant concepts. For more information about how Coho is growing and innovating in the commissary space, visit https://www.cohocommissary.com.

Contacts

Andrew Barnes, Chief Executive Officer

andrew@cohocommissary.com

(778) 877-6513

Investor Relations

invest@cohocommissary.com

(604) 243-7355

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflect management's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Company to execute on its strategy and the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the final long-form prospectus of the Company dated May 27, 2022. Coho disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this press release. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the U.S.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/130204