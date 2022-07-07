Shenzhen, China--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2022) - DeepMaterial is one of the most well-known adhesive, including UV Curing glue, Epoxy Underfill and structural bonding for various different industries.

DeepMaterial (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. introduces one of the best strongest waterproof adhesive manufacturers, the team ensures that the product will have good long-term moisture and water immersion resistance if cured correctly. DeepMaterial's new capillary flow underfills are high fluidity, high-purity, one-component potting materials that form uniform, void-free underfill layers that improve the reliability and mechanical properties of components by eliminating stress caused by solder materials.





Based on the core technology of adhesives, DeepMaterial has developed industrial adhesives for chip packaging and testing, circuit board-level adhe- sives, and adhesives for electronic products. One of the products that DeepMaterial offers is the DeepMaterial Multipurpose UV Curing UV Adhesive. This adhesive can quickly polymerize and cure under ultraviolet radiation, which helps to improve production efficiency significantly. This multi-purpose UV curing adhesive product line covers the main applications of structural bonding. One of the advantages of UV curing is the optical transparency which is suitable for bonding clear and transparent substrates with a smooth surface.

DeepMaterial also provides a comprehensive range of one-component and two-component epoxy and acrylic structural bonding adhesives. These are suitable for structural bonding, sealing and protection operations. DeepMaterial's full range of structural adhesive products has an excellent performance which can fully meet customers' electronic needs regardless of curing speed or high-temperature resistance. Each adhesive has specific characteristics; customers can refer to a selection table and data sheet on the website.

Deep Material is always striving to meet the ever-changing demands of end-users by representing versatility, durability, and strength in the products. The team ensures the adhesives used are of better safety for the production workers, enhanced final aesthetics and performance capabilities, and better flexibility and versatility for applications. The company also has passed various certifications to ensure the products comply.

"Customized orders are also available for customers to order," said a spokesperson for DeepMaterial. "The team will research the application scenarios and characteristics of customers' needs. Through professional research and development, the team will customize high-performance products and solutions suitable for the customers' needs."

About DeepMaterial

DeepMaterial (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. is the best adhesive & glue manufacturer in China, the adhesives are widely used in consumer electronics, home appliances, smartphones, laptops and more industries. our R&D team customizes glue products for customers to help customers reduce costs and improve process quality. Glue products are delivered quickly and ensure their environmental friendliness and performance.

