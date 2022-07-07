DKSH Management Ltd.
Today, DKSH has published its 2021 Sustainability Report, showing good progress on its environmental, social, and governance targets. DKSH reduced its total Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 40% in 2021, ahead of the 35% target until 2025. With this, DKSH has announced a new target to reduce 65% of its own greenhouse gas emissions by 2025. Also, DKSH now employs 29% females in senior leadership positions, up from 27% in 2020.
.Zurich, July 7, 2022 - DKSH continued to make good progress on its sustainability journey in 2021, translating its company value of "Sustainability" into tangible actions. Its Sustainability Framework "Our People - Our Partners - Our Planet" is being gradually adopted across the organization.
