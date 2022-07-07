DKSH Management Ltd. / Key word(s): Sustainability

DKSH Publishes Fifth Sustainability Report and Achieves 2025 Climate Target Ahead of Time



07.07.2022 / 07:00



Media release Today, DKSH has published its 2021 Sustainability Report, showing good progress on its environmental, social, and governance targets. DKSH reduced its total Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 40% in 2021, ahead of the 35% target until 2025. With this, DKSH has announced a new target to reduce 65% of its own greenhouse gas emissions by 2025. Also, DKSH now employs 29% females in senior leadership positions, up from 27% in 2020. .Zurich, July 7, 2022 - DKSH continued to make good progress on its sustainability journey in 2021, translating its company value of "Sustainability" into tangible actions. Its Sustainability Framework "Our People - Our Partners - Our Planet" is being gradually adopted across the organization.



DKSH is committed to growing its talent and has expanded its training curricula of more than 1,500 modules to all employees with 90 percent online learning programs. "Belonging@DKSH", an internal program fostering diversity and inclusion, has entered its second year with positive results. DKSH now employs 29% females in senior leadership positions, up from 27% in 2020.



Driving growth for its partners, DKSH further strengthened its compliance organization to deliver the highest ethical standards in the supply chain. The organization also continued to improve the resilience of its business to remain operational under adverse conditions and maintain uninterrupted delivery of essential supplies to the market.



DKSH has reduced its own greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 40% from its baseline of 2020, ahead of its reduction target of 35% by 2025. The reduction is the result of ongoing operational efforts and the purchase of International Renewable Energy Certificates. DKSH's commitment to Climate Change is reflected in its new goal to reduce 65% of GHG emissions in its own operations from 2020 levels by 2025.



Stefan P. Butz, CEO of DKSH, commented: "I am pleased with the progress made on our sustainability targets in 2021. We will continue to improve our performance across our Sustainability Framework. Our recent participation in the United Nations Global Compact demonstrates our ongoing commitment to responsible business practices."



The 2021 Sustainability Report has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards. Greenhouse Gas emissions in 2021 have been verified in accordance with ISAE 3000 by SGS. The Sustainability Report, including the assurance report and verification statement, is available at: www.dksh.com/sustainability.

DKSH's purpose is to enrich people's lives. For more than 150 years, we have been delivering growth for companies in Asia and beyond across our Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, we offer sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 36 markets with 33,100 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.1 billion in 2021. www.dksh.com For more information please contact: DKSH Holding Ltd.



Ngim Siew Lee

Manager, Group Sustainability

Phone +60 3 7882 8888

siew.lee.ngim@dksh.com



Demet Biçer

Manager, Group Media Relations

Phone +41 44 386 7217

demet.bicer@dksh.com

