SUSE S.A. (the "Company") today announces that, following a proposal from the Company's Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Supervisory Board has appointed Sheng Liang to the Supervisory Board with immediate effect, until the Company's next shareholder meeting. With this step Sheng Liang is transitioning from his operating role as President of Engineering and Innovation to a non-executive role on the Supervisory Board. Sheng Liang, before joining SUSE through the acquisition of Rancher Labs was the CEO and co-founder of Rancher Labs. He has been instrumental in the rapid growth of the Company's expanding portfolio into the container management and security space.



Sheng Liang will replace EQT Partner Matteo Thun, who resigned from the Supervisory Board on 6 July 2022.



The Supervisory Board intends to propose Sheng Liang for appointment to the Supervisory Board at the Company's next shareholder meeting. EQT will continue to be represented on the Supervisory Board by Johannes Reichel.



Jonas Persson, the Chair of the Supervisory Board, said: "On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I would like to thank Sheng for agreeing to join the SUSE Board. Sheng has been an integral part of the SUSE family since he joined as part of the Rancher acquisition in November 2020 and I look forward to his transition from an operational role as President of Engineering and Innovation to a member of the Supervisory Board. Sheng brings invaluable industry experience and knowledge to the Supervisory Board and I look forward to working with him as SUSE continues to develop and grow. Matteo has been an instrumental part of the SUSE journey since the carve out from Micro Focus in 2018. I would like to thank Matteo for his dedication and contributions to SUSE since his appointment to the Supervisory Board and to the Audit Committee at the time of the IPO."



Henning Kagermann has replaced Matteo Thun on the Company's Audit Committee following his resignation.



